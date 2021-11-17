Karma Payments Introduces Credit Card Kiosk Rentals for Holiday Fundraising

Kiosks make giving easy. Donors simply tap, dip, or swipe any major card or Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay for secure donations, instantly.

Credit card donation kiosks are customized for every organization. Made-to-order design plates can showcase a logo, image, brand, theme, or event. (Photo: Business Wire)

Credit card donation kiosks are customized for every organization. Made-to-order design plates can showcase a logo, image, brand, theme, or event. (Photo: Business Wire)

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karma Payments announces a credit card kiosk rental program to boost holiday fundraising. Available for daily, weekly, or monthly rental, kiosks securely accept donations in multiple dollar amounts from all major cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay. Additionally, Karma Payments will design custom holiday themes for kiosks and create unique payment pages for websites at no extra cost.

Ideal for special events and fundraising campaigns, donations can easily be made at community festivals, nonprofit giving galas, school bake and book sales, religious celebrations, craft fairs, museums, silent auctions, 5K races, charity golf tournaments, and more. No attendant is required, and no login or lengthy setup is necessary; simply power on to accept donations instantly.

Two weatherproof rental options are available:

Tabletop Kiosk:

Designed for use in a fixed location with access to power. Kiosks can be integrated into an existing cash donation box.

Mobile Kiosk:

Accepts donations anytime, anywhere—small enough to be handheld, ultra-lightweight, complete with an eight-hour battery and ergonomic handle.

“We offer a unique program customized for nonprofit organizations,” says Christopher Fleisch, Karma Payments’ Vice President. “Our credit card kiosks provide the technology necessary to efficiently accept donations and enhance fundraising campaigns.”

Credit card kiosks use 4G cellular, LAN, or WiFi connections for payments. If no signal is available, up to 1500 transactions can be stored offline and processed once a connection is restored. Plus, instant data is available on every donation.

Karma Payments’ rental program saves expensive product costs and increases donation opportunities. According to a study by Visa, donations via credit card kiosks are proven to increase donations…in some cases by 600%. And, donation acceptance from credit cards encourages recurring donations.

Renters receive the same white-glove treatment as buyers: Top quality products, low-cost processing, and impeccable 24/7 customer support. Credit card kiosks may be purchased at any point during the rental process.

About Karma Payments

Karma Payments’ mission is to “Make a Positive and Lasting Impact in the World” by providing secure, purpose-driven, and innovative payment solutions for nonprofit partners, saving expensive processing fees. For more information about Karma Payments, their products, and services visit http://karmapayments.com/ or contact a nonprofit specialist at support@karmapayments.com.

Connect with us on LinkedIn.