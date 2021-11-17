Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Celebrates First Anniversary

Today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is celebrating its first anniversary. Founded for independent owners and operators by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of leading hotel operators, Curator is a first-of-its-kind owner-centric hospitality platform offering a competitive alternative for independent lifestyle hotels.

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is celebrating its first anniversary following an eventful year filled with noteworthy accomplishments, tremendous growth, impactful partnerships, and industry accolades. As Curator looks ahead, its members can continue to expect best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology, as well as innovative solutions for independent lifestyle hotels and resorts.

“This has been an extraordinary year,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “We couldn’t have predicted the effects of the global pandemic on the travel industry. It has accelerated the need for hotels to improve their efficiencies and find creative solutions in this challenging environment. The creation of Curator permitted our members to benefit from Curator’s owner-centric platform that allows hotels to be more profitable and stay independent. As we look ahead, we envision additional opportunities for further collaboration and strategic partnerships that will help our members compete through cost savings from our collective scale, connected leadership, and favorable agreements.”

Since its launch, Curator has received much recognition, including the Independent Lodging Congress Indie Rebel Award for pioneering a new idea in hospitality and having twenty member hotels ranked in this year’s prestigious Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards. In addition, Barnwell was recognized as a HOTELS Top 10 Leader in the Emerging Brands category.

“This first anniversary marks our significant progress supporting independent hotels and resorts by creating a dynamic array of services and tailored solutions to help member hotels gain a competitive advantage," commented Jon E. Bortz, Founder of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection and President and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. "The hotel industry has evolved since the start of the pandemic, and hotel managers and owners must adapt to survive. We are proud to provide this support and innovation based on our extensive industry experience and relationships.”

Curator has experienced remarkable growth in membership—joining together more than 80 hotels in more than a dozen states, from Hawaii to Massachusetts to Florida. Curator will also announce eight new lifestyle hotels from Davidson Hospitality Group that will join the portfolio later this month. In addition, Curator has secured more than 60 preferred agreements with industry-leading providers such as Sabre, Oracle, Duetto, Travel Outlook, OTA Insight, Evian, Canary Technologies, React Mobile, Avendra, ReviewPro, Unifocus, and more. These preferred vendor agreements have delivered Curator members millions of dollars of annual expense savings as well as the opportunity to leverage new curated products, services, and technology.

Founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators, Curator combines the benefits of scale with independence, giving hotels an alternative to consolidation and saturation while providing them with the support that comes with belonging to a larger collection of like-minded unique properties. Curator hotel members can access best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology to gain efficiencies and generate significant cost savings and benefits.

To see a full list of Curator hotels, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com/destinations/country/usa.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 13,000 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.