WellAir Launches New Air Cleaning Device That Is 99.9% Effective Against Indoor Airborne Pathogens

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellAir, the leading health technology company that provides indoor air disinfection solutions, is charting a new path forward for healthy indoor environments at a time when air quality has never been a bigger priority. Backed by more than a decade of research and innovation, WellAir recently launched the Defend NV 400, an FDA-cleared Class II medical device that is 99.9% effective at inactivating airborne pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 proxy virus (MS2 Bacteriophage) and MRSA, bacteria, and fungi, and also purifies the air of particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, gases, and odors.

“COVID-19 has focused more attention on indoor air quality and has elevated the importance of safer indoor environments by reducing the risk of exposure to airborne pathogens. This is exactly what the new Defend NV 400 is designed to do,” said WellAir President and CEO Todd M. Pope. “This portable device expands our product portfolio, delivering powerful air cleaning in multiple device sizes. This product launch continues to demonstrate our passion for improving the quality of the air and surfaces each of us interacts with daily.”

The Defend NV 400 features WellAir’s unique, patented NanoStrike™ technology – a transformational method of air disinfection developed by a team of scientists and engineers, which bursts airborne pathogen cells, rapidly inactivating them to help ensure they are no longer a threat of infection. Unlike other technologies, NanoStrike’s effectiveness lies in its ability to inactivate nanosized pathogens on contact. The Defend NV 400’s four-stage pathogen inactivation and filtration process also utilizes medical-grade filters from Camfil® in order to capture bacterial debris, fine and large particles, VOCs, gases, odors, and impurities.

The Defend NV 400 is ideally suited for healthcare settings but is effective in a wide array of indoor environments, such as schools and offices.

As WellAir continues to innovate solutions to one of the world’s most pressing public health challenges – improving the air we breathe – it is supported by a Medical Advisory Board, a diverse group of leading public health, environmental and medical experts. The board works collaboratively to study and advise upon the advancement of indoor air and surface quality with an emphasis on improving respiratory, immunological, oncological, and general public health outcomes.

“Improving indoor air quality is essential to the health and well-being of individuals as well as our communities,” said Dr. Regina Benjamin, Chair of the WellAir Medical Advisory Board. “Indoor spaces are typically two to five times more polluted than outdoor spaces, which is especially concerning since we spend much of our time indoors. The Medical Advisory Board and I look forward to collaborating with WellAir to bring awareness and help find solutions to this public health challenge.”

The Defend NV 400 is available now. For more information, visit: https://www.wellairsolutions.com/

About WellAir

WellAir’s mission is to make the indoor world cleaner and safer. The company’s broad range of clean air and surface products are scientifically proven to help safeguard how people work, live and play. WellAir, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading provider of infection control solutions.