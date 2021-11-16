Drew Barrymore Finds Her Happy Place Through Partnership with Yogibo

Drew Barrymore takes her fans on a fun journey through her new venture as the host of “The Yogibo Show” which requires a bit of relaxation time at the end of her busy day. (Video: Business Wire)

Drew Barrymore takes her fans on a fun journey through her new venture as the host of “The Yogibo Show” which requires a bit of relaxation time at the end of her busy day. (Video: Business Wire)

NASHUA, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yogibo is kicking off a year-long partnership with award-winning actress and talk-show host, Drew Barrymore, with the debut of an original brand campaign designed to help all people feel their best in any space. Centered around Yogibo’s lineup of patented beanbags which fully conform to your body, Drew Barrymore takes her fans on a fun journey through her new venture as the host of “The Yogibo Show” which requires a bit of relaxation time at the end of her busy day.

“I love Yogibo. My daughters and I have their products in our home, where we relax, play, and even where we do homework! I was amazed at the quality of the items and truly found my happy place sinking into the soft comfort and cushion of a Yogibo beanbag,” said Drew Barrymore. “Beyond the products, the company’s mission to make all people feel good really resonated with me and made me excited to be involved in their work.”

Yogibo is best known for their reinvention of the classic bean bag chair which offers a range of sensory and health benefits thanks to its signature fabric and zero pressure points. They have taken this innovation beyond the furniture category with the recent introduction of the Jogoball, an interactive gaming console built for endless family play. Since the company’s launch in 2010, Yogibo has expanded beyond its New England roots offering a range of furniture and accessories that deliver the ultimate comfort, relaxation, and fun for homes across the globe.

"The heart of Yogibo is about helping all people feel good and in tune with themselves, and we can’t imagine a better person to help spread that mission than Drew Barrymore,” said Eyal Levy, CEO of Yogibo. “Drew Barrymore delivers a daily dose of positivity and energy to everyone she speaks to, and her instant connection to our products created a natural partnership.”

About Yogibo:

Yogibo LLC is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality lounge furniture and lifestyle accessories and gifts. The company was founded in 2009 in Nashua, NH and opened their first concept store in the Natick Mall (Natick, MA) in 2010. The company's expanding retail footprint now includes more than 120 stores worldwide. Yogibo products are also a household name in the sensory community, with the company having built sensory rooms using their products all over the United States, including NBA and NFL arenas and airports. Yogibo's family-friendly product lines include indoor and outdoor bean bags, pillows, home décor furniture, rugs, and numerous comfort and décor accessories and recently expanded into innovative games for all ages. For additional information visit www.Yogibo.com.