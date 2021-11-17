Papa Johns® Delivers New Brand Experience to Match Its Premium Products

Papa Johns new visual identity draws inspiration from the premium ingredients it is known for and is brought to life through colors like Tangy tomato (red), Fresh basil (green), Fluffy dough (off-white), a custom typography, photos and illustrations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Papa Johns' new open-floorplan restaurant design blends modern simplicity with the warmth of the experience that invites people to enjoy pizza. Through handcrafted, personalized details, customers will be surrounded by premium ingredients and delicious food in a modern, inviting atmosphere. (Photo: Business Wire)

Papa Johns today announced the next step in the company’s journey to deliver better experiences for its customers and team members as it accelerates its record-breaking growth and momentum. Soon, people will begin to see, feel and experience how Papa Johns is evolving, including a new design for its restaurants, a new logo and new visual brand identity.

Papa Johns today announced the next step in the company’s journey to deliver better experiences for its customers and team members as it accelerates its record-breaking growth and momentum. Soon, people will begin to see, feel and experience how Papa Johns is evolving, including a new design for its restaurants, a new logo and new visual brand identity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Papa Johns today announced the next step in the company’s journey to deliver better experiences for its customers and team members as it accelerates its record-breaking growth and momentum. Soon, people will begin to see, feel and experience how Papa Johns is evolving, including a new design for its restaurants, a new logo and new visual brand identity. Together, these elements will modernize the Papa Johns experience and build deeper emotional connections with customers, team members and communities, while preserving what has made the brand so successful – its commitment to high-quality, delicious food created from premium ingredients.

“ The loyalty and love people have for Papa Johns has been built on our well-known promise of Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® – and today, we are signaling to the world that Papa Johns is ‘Hungry for Better,’” said Max Wetzel, Papa Johns’ Chief Commercial Officer. “ We are evolving how the Papa Johns experience comes to life across all touchpoints, while remaining true to what got us where we are today and bringing to life our continued aspirations to improve and grow. This new experience is both a celebration of our tremendous momentum and a vision to inspire future growth.”

New Customer-Centric Restaurant Design

Papa Johns’ new streamlined, flexible environment will provide seamless purchasing and pick-up experiences for customers and empower Papa Johns team members to more efficiently prepare quality food. The new open-floorplan restaurant design blends modern simplicity with the warmth of the experience that invites people to enjoy pizza. Through handcrafted, personalized details, customers will be surrounded by premium ingredients and delicious food in a modern, inviting atmosphere.

Based on extensive research, Papa Johns carefully crafted the new restaurant design to provide its customers with better pick-up options – in the drive-thru, at “Drive-Up Pick Up” and inside at the pick-up counter, which now includes a self-service option that allows customers to quickly grab their order without waiting in line. In the kitchen, Papa Johns team members will prepare orders at modular stations that allow the same space to be used for different products at different times. As they cut pizzas and place the iconic pepperoncini pepper and Papa Johns Garlic Sauce cup inside each box, they will be better equipped with a special space to add these final touches so well-loved by customers.

“ Part of making it easier to say yes to Papa Johns development is having a smart and seamless design,” said Amanda Clark, Papa Johns’ Chief Development Officer. “ We worked with customers and our operations team to understand how we can have our stores be a true reflection of our brand while delivering an efficient operational experience, and this design delivers on that.”

New Logo

Papa Johns new logo is a visual reflection of the new tone being set by the brand – bold, simple, fun and clean. This “Better by Design” logo features updated hues of Papa Johns signature red and green color crafted to better distinguish the brand wherever it is seen – both online and in-person.

New Brand Visual Identity

Papa Johns new visual identity draws inspiration from the premium ingredients it is known for and is brought to life through a variety of elements, including:

Color: Updated palette inspired by our premium ingredients that includes hues like Tangy tomato (red), Fresh basil (green), Fluffy dough (off-white), Punchy garlic (light purple) and Pickled pepperoncini (bright yellow-green) that provide bold pops and playful accents

Updated palette inspired by our premium ingredients that includes hues like Tangy tomato (red), Fresh basil (green), Fluffy dough (off-white), Punchy garlic (light purple) and Pickled pepperoncini (bright yellow-green) that provide bold pops and playful accents Typography : A custom font inspired by the way Papa Johns fresh, never-frozen dough moves and stretches when team members craft pizza

: A custom font inspired by the way Papa Johns fresh, never-frozen dough moves and stretches when team members craft pizza Photography : Photos celebrating the best pizza moments – the ones shared with others – and showcasing the passion, pride and craft that goes into each of Papa Johns products

: Photos celebrating the best pizza moments the ones shared with others – and showcasing the passion, pride and craft that goes into each of Papa Johns products Illustration: A new “hand drawn happiness” illustration style that reflects Papa Johns vibrancy and the hand-crafted nature of its products will offer helpful information – and a bit of playfulness along the way

To bring this new restaurant design, logo and visual identity to life, Papa Johns has begun implementing a phased approach that will gradually roll out this new experience to customers and team members as Papa Johns continues being “Hungry for Better.”

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 50 countries and territories as of Sept. 26, 2021. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.