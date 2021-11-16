OutSystems Unveils Next Generation Platform, Delivering Elite Cloud-Native Development Capabilities to Any Organization

Project Neo from OutSystems is a new platform that combines a dynamic scaling cloud architecture and modern CI/CD practices with the enterprise low-code environment pro developers love.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, today unveiled a next generation application platform that enables development teams to build state-of-the-art cloud applications. Today, more than 14 million people use apps created on the OutSystems platform. Customers rely on OutSystems to build everything from mobile apps and consumer websites, to workgroup apps and extensions of other core systems like Microsoft, SAP, and Salesforce. The new platform, codenamed Project Neo, delivers the next level of application scale and developer productivity that organizations need to compete in a cloud-first world.

OutSystems architected the new platform from the ground up to directly solve the most pressing challenges facing businesses today as they manage constant change, software development talent shortages, and the essential need to modernize their business. Project Neo combines the productivity benefits of visual, model-based development with a state-of-the-art container- and Kubernetes-based cloud architecture, hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), so any company can build custom cloud apps capable of global-scale and continuous change.

“OutSystems is breaking the boundaries of traditional software development. With Project Neo, we’ve architected a platform that allows any development team to build any app at internet scale,” said Paulo Rosado, CEO and Founder of OutSystems. “Developers should be the artisans of innovation in their organization, but they are mired in complexity that stifles their ability to innovate and differentiate. Instead of using their talents to fix, change and maintain code and aging systems, you can give them industry-leading tools that unleash their creativity on your business, and achieve massive competitive advantage.”

How to Achieve Massive Productivity through Continuous Change

The new OutSystems platform is like adding hundreds of elite software performers to a development team and giving them the tools that are traditionally out of reach for all but the technology elite. By democratizing development, customers can build platforms that combine containers and Kubernetes with state-of-the-art cloud technologies – such as serverless, database autoscaling, event and messaging-based orchestration.

OutSystems enables teams to move their legacy applications to the cloud, build new and more strategic applications, or embark on digital transformation initiatives that impact every corner of their organization, from their internal processes to mobile apps. Project Neo does this by:

Handling the critical but undifferentiated aspects of development: Freeing developers to focus on the code that delivers innovation and competitive advantage, Project Neo automates DevOps processes, manages an advanced cloud runtime, auto-documents code, resolves code dependencies, performs regression testing, enforces architecture standards, continuously adds new platform features, and keeps the entire system updated by the minute.





Running elite-performer-level DevOps practices: Enables developers to make critical changes to applications within hours rather than days or weeks, including multiple critical changes each day without increasing technical debt.





Constantly updated with new cloud technologies: Engineered to ensure all cloud applications are always on and state-of-the-art, Project Neo is automatically updated with the latest cloud technologies without impacting apps already in production.





Auto-scaling consumer and B2B apps to huge spikes in demand: It can be hard to predict when user communities may grow, but developers can build with confidence that apps can scale to hundreds of millions of users as organizations and application usage grows.





Powering the work of both individual developers and large, enterprise software factories: Project Neo will keep any development organization running at peak productivity and performance, enabling hundreds of developers to work simultaneously and continuously update portfolios of applications.

Project Neo is now available for public preview ahead of its official launch in 2022. Project Neo will stand alongside the company’s market-leading platform, OutSystems 11, considered by analysts and developers as a top choice for enterprise-grade low-code development. The company will continue to invest in the current platform as it co-exists with Project Neo, giving customers options for cloud-native, multi-cloud or on-premises solutions that work best for them. Developers can trial OutSystems 11 free and preview Project Neo.

About OutSystems - OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems modern application platform’s high productivity, connected, and AI-assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organization requires. With over 525,000 community members, approximately 1,700 employees, more than 400 partners, and active customers in 87 countries and across 22 industries, OutSystems has achieved global scale while helping organizations change the way they develop applications. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.