Campers Village launches new brand, Breathe Outdoors, to welcome everyone to the outdoors and promote healthy living.

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since 1963, Campers Village has been a cornerstone for outdoor enthusiasts, serving Alberta communities with quality products, gear and equipment, as well as the expertise to help anyone looking for an outdoor adventure. Almost 60 years later, the locally-owned shop is proud to share the next step in their journey, rebranding to Breathe Outdoors to promote the many benefits of getting outside, exploring, trying something new and taking a moment to simply breathe outdoors.

“There is no question getting outside is great for mental and physical health,” says Doug Dea, General Manager of Breathe Outdoors. “Even before the pandemic, we were seeing more and more people come in to get geared up for something new and exciting outside. The proven mental health benefits of the outdoors are needed now more than ever. There is something for everyone to do outside—with the right gear and the right advice, you can have uplifting, meaningful and life-changing moments on your next trip to the mountains or even somewhere close to home.”

Although Campers Village first opened in 1963, its parent company Norseman (previously Northwest Tent & Awning), is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of opening on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton in 1921. In celebration of this historic milestone, the ownership group of Breathe Outdoors, which remains unchanged since the opening of the first Campers Village, is committed to further growing its deeply-seeded roots as a locally-owned and operated retailer. Breathe Outdoors has three locations in Edmonton West, Edmonton South and Calgary, plus the online store at breatheoutdoors.ca.

Through the new brand, Breathe Outdoors aims to enrich the spiritual and physical wellbeing of people's lives and invites and encourages individuals to find their own outdoor inspiration. Breathe Outdoors is about emphasizing a core principle: the outdoors are for everyone, regardless of experience, background or ability.

“This is exactly why we partner with Easter Seals, an organization that provides outdoor adventures and experiences for people who might not typically have access to these kinds of opportunities,” explains Dea. “Since 1998, we have donated over $116,000 to Easter Seals and are thrilled to continue our support under the Breathe Outdoors banner.”

Every year, Easter Seals Camp Horizon sees over 1,000 campers with a wide-range of abilities get to learn new skills, traverse tree-top ropes courses, swing on a giant swing, rock climb and challenge themselves in ways they never imagined possible. “An essential element of what we do is promoting independence and quality of life. Camp Horizon gives people unique outdoor experiences they will cherish and really empowers them in their day-to-today lives,” says Katherine Such, Acting CEO, Easter Seals Alberta. “We are extremely excited to continue working with Breathe Outdoors and appreciate their support over the years. We look forward to seeing what the future brings for them under the new brand!”

Although this rebrand has been in the works for years, the pandemic magnified the real need to focus on self-care and to find new ways of nurturing mental and physical health. But it can sometimes feel intimidating not knowing where to start. Whether it’s your first time hiking, you're going to the lake and need some canoeing or kayaking supplies or even if you want to take up a new winter pastime like snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, Breathe Outdoors continues to be a great first stop on your adventure.

“We are so fortunate in Alberta to have such a wide variety of year-round outdoor activities to enjoy, and the spaces and places to do so in our very own backyard,” says Dea. “That’s what Breathe Outdoors is all about—connecting, exploring and playing in the outdoors. There is no better time than now to get outside and Breathe Outdoors!”

When it comes to outdoor adventures, Breathe Outdoors has you covered. We value our customer’s curiosity, care genuinely about helping and truly love what we do. We are explorers, openly sharing our passion for discovery, whether outdoors or within ourselves. We do what we say and say what we do, because honesty always moves us forward.

What sets us apart? For a start, our attentive and approachable team members who live their work through their passion for the outdoors. We are distinguished through our experience as a community-oriented retailer servicing a wide array of outdoor activities, as well as our authentic product knowledge and curated selection of products. We care deeply about your outdoor experience, so we tailor our approach for your in-store experience, as well as the products we know are going to make a difference for you on your adventure.

Breathe Outdoors is more than just a retailer—it's the beginning of your adventure, that starts with your curiosity and connects you with the outdoors.

Campers Village’s parent company Norseman, previously known as Northwest Tent & Awning, opened a factory on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton in 1921 offering supplies and basic shelter for settlers new to the area. At this time in history, settlers were taking on grueling outdoor work clearing land, planting crops and building homes. Reliable shelter and supplies were essential.

As time went on and the needs of the community evolved, so too did the company by opening Campers Village as a storefront in Northwest Tent & Awning. This allowed the company to offer camping supplies for the relatively new family pastime of camping for recreation.

Throughout this evolution, Breathe Outdoors remains firmly rooted in the principles of meeting community needs and providing quality service and products, a foundation upon which Breathe Outdoors is built.

*Calgary

7208 Macleod Trail SE

Google Maps

Edmonton South

3235 Calgary Trail NW

Google Maps

Edmonton West

10951 - 170 Street

Google Maps

*The Calgary location has been renovated and is now open to better serve customers. Other stores will remain open during upcoming renovations.

Through the rebrand process, Breathe Outdoors will continue carrying the same trusted brands and product lines as before. The store has just about anything for your outdoor adventuring related to:

Backpacking, camping, canoeing, climbing, cross-country skiing, hiking, kayaking, outdoor adventure traveling, paddling, RV camping supplies, snowshoeing, trail running, traveling, and walking.

Easter Seals:

Easter Seals Alberta is a registered charity that provides services that foster inclusion, independence and recreation for individuals with disabilities and medical conditions. Easter Seals has been connecting Albertans with direct services, programs and advocacy since 1951. Its mission is to provide services that foster inclusion, independence and recreation for individuals with disabilities and medical conditions. Breathe Outdoors has an important and meaningful connection to Easter Seals Camp Horizon as it empowers individuals with special needs to experience the great outdoors through a specialized camp.

Learn more about Easter Seals at easterseals.ab.ca and about Breathe Outdoor’s support for Easter Seals through the in-store initiatives like the Paper Egg campaign and Tents for Toonies at breatheoutdoors.ca/initiatives-partnerships.