CORRECTING and REPLACING VIDEO e.l.f. Beauty Reduces More Than One Million Pounds of Packaging Materials

e.l.f. Beauty is proud to announce it has eliminated more than one million pounds of packaging materials through its Project Unicorn initiative.

e.l.f. Beauty is proud to announce it has eliminated more than one million pounds of packaging materials through its Project Unicorn initiative.

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the video with the accompanying corrected video.

The release reads:

E.L.F. BEAUTY REDUCES MORE THAN ONE MILLION POUNDS OF PACKAGING MATERIALS

New Project Unicorn Milestone Reaffirms Leaner and Greener Efforts for a Better Planet

To commemorate National Recycling Day and continue its mission of positively impacting the planet, e.l.f. Beauty is proud to announce it has eliminated more than one million pounds of packaging materials through its Project Unicorn initiative. Project Unicorn was launched in 2019 to elevate the brand’s product assortment, presentation, and on-shelf presence through innovative streamlining of product packaging.

In 2020, the Company announced that it had eliminated an estimated 650,000 pounds of waste and earned three design patents for packaging innovation. e.l.f. Beauty’s Chief Creative Officer, Ashley Rosebrook, who spearheaded the effort and has continued to work in imaginative ways to reduce the footprint of the Company’s packaging, shared more on the journey: “We named this initiative Project Unicorn because, like the mythical creature, no one thought it could actually be possible,” recalls Rosebrook. “We were determined, and through design and teamwork, we proved it could work; when we thought outside the box, we were able to eliminate the box.”

This year, Project Unicorn gained even more momentum, resulting in additional waste reduction. Stripping away secondary cartons, vacuum formed trays and paper insert cards, and slimming down secondary packaging, Project Unicorn has streamlined packaging for more than 200 SKUs across multiple categories. One SKU alone—e.l.f.’s holy grail Clear Lip Lacquer—has shed an impressive 66,000 pounds of packaging, all by its mighty little ‘s-e.l.f.’ The chic, new packaging with sustainably sourced cartons is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified and comes from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

According to Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty’s Chairman and CEO: “Project Unicorn is at the heart of our purpose platform,” he notes. “We’re proud of reaching the one-million-pound milestone and are excited by the progress we’re making on our journey across all our brands to reduce package footprints. We look forward to continuing to push boundaries as we aim to make the world a cleaner place.”

About e.l.f. Beauty:

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of our namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, we continue to strategically expand our portfolio with brands that support our purpose and values. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

Learn more by visiting https://investor.elfbeauty.com.