Merlot Marketing Celebrates 20 Years by Signing Six New Clients

The Merlot Marketing team after being honored as one of Sacramento Business Journal’s 2018 Best Places to Work. (Photo: Business Wire)

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merlot Marketing, Inc. (Merlot) is celebrating its 20th anniversary by welcoming six new clients this year: ENGEO, Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds, Nexgrill, Otto Construction, Regional San and Water, Inc. The national marketing agency specializes in PR.0™, the integration of public relations, social media and digital marketing tools, and will serve as Agency of Record for these local, regional and national clients.

“Throughout our 20 years, Merlot has been through so many cultural moments of adversity for small businesses—9/11, the Great Recession, COVID—and our resilience is a testament to Merlot’s talented team who bring it each and every day for our clients, and each other,” said Debi Hammond, founder and CEO of Merlot Marketing. “And we owe a great deal to our amazing clients who have been with us through it all. Passion, determination, talent, fearlessness and a desire for growth and success is what has fueled Merlot and our clients and it is what will keep us growing over the next 20 years!”

Since 2001, Merlot has served local, national and international clients from its headquarters in Sacramento. At the outset of last year’s pandemic, the marketing agency implemented a hybrid work model that enables the Merlot team to serve its geographically diverse clients while positioning the team for growth across the U.S.

Learn more about Merlot’s latest clients (listed in alphabetical order):

ENGEO: ENGEO is an employee-owned firm of approximately 350 geotechnical and civil engineers, geologists, hydrologists, water resources engineers and other specialists. The company serves a diverse range of public and private clients on projects in transportation, infrastructure, water resources, geologic hazard abatement, flood control, disaster recovery, energy and residential and mixed-use communities. ENGEO has offices located in California, Nevada, Washington, Guam, New Zealand and Australia.

Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds: Distinguished by craftsmanship, accentuated by firelight, and designed to gather around, Kindred Outdoors & Surrounds creates memorable spaces that bring people together through thoughtful composition and functionality. With hand-forged fire bowls, fireplace surrounds, and outdoor kitchens, friends and family can commune, converse and unwind in comfort, both inside and outside of the home.

Nexgrill: Headquartered in Southern California, and built for the world, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking products. Whether it’s gas, charcoal, pellets, flat tops, portables, fryers, and even accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and outdoor lifestyle company where Everyone’s Invited™. For 28 years and counting, the company offers a wide range of products for the “backyard pro” to the “weekend warrior,” and everyone in-between.

Otto Construction: Otto Construction was founded in 1947 by John F. Otto and has remained a family-owned business for three generations, with Allison Otto becoming President and CEO in 2021. With offices in Sacramento and Monterey, Otto Construction builds high-caliber projects including senior living complexes, historical renovations, educational facilities, healthcare buildings and parking structures throughout Northern and Central California.

Regional San: Regional San owns and operates the regional wastewater conveyance system and the Sacramento Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is located near Elk Grove, California. It provides wastewater conveyance, treatment and disposal service to about 1.6 million people throughout the Sacramento region.

Water, Inc.: Since 1977, Water, Inc. has been at the forefront of healthy and sustainable living by offering the latest technologies in water filtration and purification for the home. It is the premier distributor and supplier of water filtration and purification products, whole house water treatment systems, decorative plumbing and luxury appliances.

For more information about Merlot Marketing, Inc. and how it builds traction and grows businesses with a proven process that articulates a brand story and inspires action, please visit https://merlotmarketing.com/.

About Merlot Marketing

Celebrating 20 years of articulating and sharing brand stories, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency that focuses on public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Headquartered in California, with satellite offices located across the country, Merlot promotes brands throughout North America and Canada. The agency specializes in the home and building products category, and has helped numerous companies rediscover their brand position and promise through its proprietary REDiscover™ Process and then promotes it through PR.0. Discover our passion, creativity and results at www.merlotmarketing.com.