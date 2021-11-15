Netography Raises $45 Million in Series A Funding, Led by Bessemer and SYN Ventures, to Secure the Atomized Network

Netography | Fireside Chat with Martin Roesch and Barrett Lyon Martin Roesch, CEO of Netography and Barrett Lyon, co-Founder and Chief Architect of Netography, discuss questions and answers related to how cyber security has evolved over the years and what's on the horizon for Netography and the atomized network.

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netography, the security company for the atomized network, today announced it has secured $45 million in Series A funding, led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SYN Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Mango Capital, Harpoon Ventures, and Wing Venture Capital. The new capital will be applied toward new technology innovations and enhancements, channel expansion, and sales. Alongside the funding, the company has added two senior executives to its management team, rounding out the company’s go-to-market leadership.

Netography’s award-winning, cloud-native SaaS NDR is the only product on the market built to secure the atomized network - the complex, multi-cloud, plus on-premises, plus legacy infrastructure that comprise most enterprise networks today. Netography ingests network metadata from all these disparate systems, enriches it, and provides visibility and attack detection in a much simpler and easier to manage package than traditional network detection and response (NDR) solutions, while providing reusable integrations to block, reroute, orchestrate, and inform or alert. The company’s technology deploys, runs, and scales using the full power of the cloud, without introducing additional physical or virtual sensors or appliances to manage, and without the challenges of unwieldy full packet capture and deep packet inspection solutions.

“Netography blew us away with their cloud architecture and use of metadata to find threats across highly distributed enterprises,” said David Cowan, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “And, of course, we love to partner with serially successful cyber entrepreneurs like Barrett, Marty and Dan.”

“As a team of CISOs, founders, and entrepreneurs that have shaped the cybersecurity industry over the past 20 years, we recognize how dramatically network infrastructure has changed. Organizations desperately need simple, scaleable, comprehensive, cloud-hosted security solutions that cover both physical and software-defined network infrastructure,” said Patrick Heim, Managing Partner at SYN Ventures. “Organizations have been struggling to retain visibility and control as the network evolves and slowly goes dark through the broad adoption of encryption. The Netography team has cracked the code on how to deliver next-gen network security capabilities that overcome these challenges.”

In September, Netography announced the appointment of industry luminary Martin Roesch as CEO, and co-founder Barrett Lyon, network security pioneer, moved into the role of Chief Architect. Roesch is the creator of the open-source project Snort and the former Founder, CEO, and CTO of network security firm Sourcefire, which Cisco acquired. In recent months, the company has seen strong traction signing customers in the federal government and defense, aerospace and travel, financial services, utilities, and manufacturing verticals.

With the new funding, Netography brings on board Ben Holladay as Chief Revenue Officer and Dan Ramaswami as Vice President of Field Engineering to capitalize on strong market demand for Netography’s offerings. Holladay was previously Senior Director, Global Security Sales at Cisco, and prior to that served in senior sales roles at Sourcefire. Ramaswami was previously SVP of Field Engineering at Polarity, and held similar positions at Splunk, Phantom Cyber, Cisco, and Sourcefire.

“The adoption of the Zero Trust model of security with its concomitant utilization of pervasive network encryption requires rethinking how the capabilities of network security can be delivered in the atomized networks of today. The appliance model and deep packet inspection will provide less and less utility as we move forward, and it’s time for a new architecture that addresses the needs of modern network environments,” said Roesch. “By upending this model and approaching security with the mindset of securing atomized networks, Netography provides security teams the protection they actually need for the way their networks look today and going forward as they embrace a distributed, Web 3.0 world.”

About Netography

Netography provides organizations with unparalleled network detection and response

capabilities for the atomized network. Based in Annapolis, MD, some of the most seminal figures in anti-DDoS and network security make up the company's leadership team.