EML Unveils A Spectacular Lineup For EML.CON Global 2021

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) invites investors, clients, fintechs, business partners and everyone exploring payment solution options to join it for arguably one of the best lineups of experts and thought leaders at the forefront of payment technology. It's the most ambitious EML.CON Global event to date where a curious audience will also discover how industries respond to the rapidly changing landscape and the knock-on effect for communities worldwide.

A highlight, the annual guest keynote, will be delivered by STEM Futurist and Associate Professor Dr Catherine Ball. As a social architect, Catherine will feel right at home demystifying emerging tech for the audience.

EML.CON Global focuses on payments and the key themes that influence how businesses can shape a better, more valuable experience for end-users and engage customers in the digital world, encapsulated in a vibrant, visually electrifying 10 session extravaganza whereby:

session features Nuapay, OneBanks, Elavon and OBIE. The Next Generation of Gaming session features AptPay, Betmakers, CherryHub and Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW).

session features Fair Go Finance, Humm and Payright. The eagerly awaited Crypto and Payments Technologies bonus session features Coinjar.

To view the full speaker lineup and to register for free, visit: EML.CON Global

