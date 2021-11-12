KBRA Releases U.S. Bank 3Q21 Compendium and 2022 Outlook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Third-Quarter 2021 U.S. Bank Compendium and 2022 Outlook. The compendium provides our latest view of the U.S. banking sector including KBRA’s sector outlook for 2022 and analyzes the 3Q21 results of U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings. The Compendium also includes our quarterly environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Bulletin, which, in this issue, features Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL; KBRA Senior BHC Rating: BBB / Stable Outlook).

The Compendium includes 3Q21 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios. In addition, we provide a supplement with 187 debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity—among KBRA-rated banks.

