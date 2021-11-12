KBRA Releases ESG Research – Key Climate Commitments by Country: A KBRA Primer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research providing a comparative analysis of the climate commitments made by the European Union, Group of Seven (G-7) countries, China, India, and Russia as part of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) held in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 31-November 12.

As a group, these countries have seen the most pressure to enact climate mitigation policies as they contribute the highest cumulative share of global CO 2 emissions and also top the list in terms of absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. KBRA monitored the COP26 proceedings to understand how country commitments will influence international climate investment and spur the low-carbon transition worldwide.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.