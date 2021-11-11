Luminar Provides Q3 2021 Business Update and Financials

Luminar is optimizing its manufacturing processes and supply chain on the path to series production of its Iris sensor.

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced its quarterly business update and financial results for the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, 2021. Building on Luminar’s commercial momentum, this week the company announced that NVIDIA has selected Luminar1 for its autonomous vehicle platform known as NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion, which is available now for 2024 vehicle models.

“This quarter was one to remember with the debut of our Proactive Safety software, new top vehicle integration partnerships, two trucking wins, closing the acquisition of a key supplier, world-class leadership additions, and the culmination of our platform win with NVIDIA,” said Austin Russell, Luminar Founder and CEO. “At the same time, we’ve been meeting or beating all five of our company-level milestones we outlined towards the beginning of the year through relentless execution and commercial success. We look forward to powering the safest production vehicles on the road and enabling the first truly autonomous capabilities.”

Today, Luminar released a video update regarding the path to series production of its Iris sensor. The video can be viewed at: www.luminartech.com/path.

Major 2021 Milestones and Q3 Company Highlights:

Today, Luminar reported progress against its five key 2021 milestones.

Iris Industrialization for Series Production: Product development and tooling are both predominantly complete, and Luminar is entering the C-phase of its product lifecycle. Luminar continues to work closely with its manufacturing partners Celestica and Fabrinet and has successfully secured next year’s supply chain. Software & Product Development: In Q3, Luminar debuted its Proactive Safety™ functionality, which is enabled by its Sentinel software, at IAA Mobility2. The company has successfully developed its alpha version of the full-stack Sentinel solution, and demonstrated both advanced automatic emergency braking and assisted highway driving capabilities. Luminar expects to unveil to the public its Sentinel alpha on Iris at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. Commercial Programs & Customer Adoption: Luminar confirmed it achieved its goal of six major commercial wins this year, with the addition of NVIDIA and Polestar’s public disclosure. In Q3, Luminar’s technology was also selected by two of the leading autonomous trucking companies, Embark Trucks, Inc. and Kodiak Robotics, Inc. Additionally, Luminar announced new vehicle integration partnerships with two of the top automotive roof suppliers, Webasto and Inalfa, streamlining customer integration. Forward-Looking Order Book: Luminar remains on-track for its goal of at least 60% year-over-year growth of its forward-looking order book in 2021 based on continued commercial acceleration of significant wins and volume opportunities. Liquidity and Cash Position: Luminar remains on-track to achieve its target of ending the year with more cash on the balance sheet compared to year-end 2020.

Key Q3 2021 Financials:

After raising its revenue guidance the prior quarter, Luminar is maintaining its full-year 2021 guidance of $30 to $33 million. Key financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

Revenue was $8.0 million, up 89% year-over-year and up 26% compared to the prior quarter.

was $8.0 million, up 89% year-over-year and up 26% compared to the prior quarter. GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss was $51.3 million, or $(0.15) per share compared to a GAAP net loss of $37.5 million, or $(0.29) per share for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $36.0 million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $28.2 million, or $(0.22) per share, basic and diluted, for the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss was $51.3 million, or $(0.15) per share compared to a GAAP net loss of $37.5 million, or $(0.29) per share for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $36.0 million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $28.2 million, or $(0.22) per share, basic and diluted, for the third quarter of 2020. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities were $544.9 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $485.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash spend (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) was $37.5 million in Q3 and $98.4 million year-to-date.

About Luminar

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) is transforming automotive safety and autonomy by delivering lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including a majority of the top global automotive OEMs. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, which now expects to make Luminar’s technology part of the standard safety package on their next generation electric SUV. Additional customer wins include SAIC, Daimler Truck AG, Intel’s Mobileye, Pony.ai and Airbus UpNext. Founded in 2012, Luminar employs approximately 400 with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information, please visit www.luminartech.com.

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,323 $ 208,944 Restricted cash 725 775 Marketable securities 415,544 276,710 Accounts receivable 1,033 5,971 Inventories, net 7,871 3,613 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,883 4,797 Total current assets 578,379 500,810 Property and equipment, net 11,128 7,689 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,165 — Intangible assets, net 2,488 — Goodwill 3,110 701 Other non-current assets 2,536 1,151 Total assets $ 607,806 $ 510,351 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,682 $ 6,039 Accrued and other current liabilities 18,551 10,452 Operating lease liabilities 4,927 — Debt, current 66 99 Total current liabilities 33,226 16,590 Warrant liabilities 27,753 343,400 Debt, non-current 177 302 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 6,639 — Other non-current liabilities 911 1,318 Total liabilities 68,706 361,610 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 26 22 Class B common stock 10 11 Additional paid-in capital 1,287,558 733,175 Accumulated other comprehensive income 100 34 Accumulated deficit (748,594 ) (584,501 ) Total stockholders’ equity 539,100 148,741 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 607,806 $ 510,351

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 7,978 $ 4,223 $ 19,600 $ 11,519 Cost of sales 10,762 6,924 26,254 18,209 Gross loss (2,784 ) (2,701 ) (6,654 ) (6,690 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 25,890 10,152 59,813 28,268 Sales and marketing 5,868 2,332 12,010 5,407 General and administrative 35,603 6,611 65,113 16,116 Total operating expenses 67,361 19,095 136,936 49,791 Loss from operations (70,145 ) (21,796 ) (143,590 ) (56,481 ) Other income (expense), net: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 17,072 (7,988 ) (22,649 ) (12,562 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (866 ) Interest expense and other (374 ) (1,076 ) (860 ) (2,097 ) Interest income and other 843 (351 ) 1,744 (221 ) Total other income (expense), net 17,541 (9,415 ) (21,765 ) (15,746 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (52,604 ) (31,211 ) (165,355 ) (72,227 ) Benefit from income taxes (1,264 ) — (1,262 ) — Net loss $ (51,340 ) $ (31,211 ) $ (164,093 ) $ (72,227 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (51,340 ) $ (37,458 ) $ (164,093 ) $ (78,474 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.61 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 352,122,485 130,601,660 341,858,435 129,643,774

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (164,093 ) $ (72,227 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,240 1,929 Noncash lease expense related to operating lease right-of-use assets 2,682 — Change in fair value of warrants 22,649 12,562 Share-based compensation—vendor payments 2,744 — Impairment of inventories 1,601 4,393 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 866 Share-based compensation 49,904 4,710 Warranty related to sensors 1,239 — Deferred taxes (1,264 ) — Other 883 389 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,748 723 Inventories (6,658 ) (3,206 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,971 ) (3,571 ) Other non-current assets (88 ) 544 Accounts payable 3,330 2,462 Accrued and other current liabilities 5,893 2,885 Other non-current liabilities (4,095 ) (190 ) Net cash used in operating activities (94,256 ) (47,731 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from acquisition of Optogration, Inc. 358 — Purchases of marketable securities (530,179 ) (123,403 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 306,907 8,465 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 83,493 4,448 Purchases of property and equipment (4,155 ) (1,963 ) Net cash used in investing activities (143,576 ) (112,453 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Series X convertible preferred stock — 170,000 Issuance cost paid for Series X convertible preferred stock — (5,662 ) Proceeds from the issuance of debt — 31,910 Repayment of debt (159 ) (11,206 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 153,927 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,738 — Other financing activities (345 ) (1,238 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 158,161 183,804 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (79,671 ) 23,620 Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 209,719 27,305 Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 130,048 $ 50,925