The One Heart Movement & Cherokee Uniforms to Plant 115,000 Trees in Memory of Every Healthcare Worker Lost to the Global Pandemic

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The One Heart Movement announces its partnership with Cherokee Uniforms, a Careismatic Brand and the world’s largest designer, manufacturer, and distributor of medical apparel. Cherokee Uniforms has donated 115,000 trees to the growing One Heart Forest, to honor every healthcare worker lost to COVID-19 globally.

On an annual basis, these 115,000 trees will:

Release 11,500 tons of oxygen, roughly the amount consumed by 14,000 people in a year

Absorb 2,875 tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to taking 625 cars off the road annually

Reforest over 107,600 square feet of land, the size of 284 football fields

This marks the first major collaborative effort to expand the One Heart Forest since it was announced on World Environment Day last June. The One Heart Movement is continuing to raise funds in support of its goal of planting over 5 million trees in honor of every life lost to the global pandemic.

"We are so grateful and excited to have Careismatic Brands and Cherokee Uniforms on board to support the One Heart Forest," said Krista Kleiner, founder and Executive Director of The One Heart Movement.

"The One Heart Movement was inspired by the valiant efforts of healthcare workers who have put themselves on the line to save others over the course of the pandemic. As we have expanded to support additional local and global causes, including unification, mental health, racial injustice, empowering women and caring for our environment, we are glad we can honor the sacrifices of these healthcare professionals while bridging our environmental crisis with something more relatable – human connection."

This partnership will take place in conjunction with Careismatic Brands’ new medical apparel launch, Euphoria by Cherokee Uniforms. Euphoria is an all-new scrubs collection inspired by nature and crafted with Sorona®, a plant-based fabric that’s exceptionally breathable, wonderfully soft, and incredibly form-flattering.

“Together with The One Heart Movement, we are literally planting the seeds of care for future generations in the One Heart Forest, while also honoring the worldwide healthcare community,” said Michael Singer, CEO of Careismatic Brands, Inc.

“These selfless individuals have repeatedly put themselves on the line to save patient lives throughout the pandemic,” he continues. “This forest is not only a dedication to those we have lost on the front lines, it also is planting seeds of hope in the fight against climate change. All of us at Careismatic Brands are deeply honored to support The One Heart Movement and its powerful mission.”

The One Heart Forest is an initiative of The One Heart Movement to contribute to the United Nations Trillion Tree Campaign, while providing sustainable livelihoods among other benefits. Planting trees and growing forests supports all 17 of the UNs Sustainable Development Goals. As efforts to end the pandemic continue, the One Heart Forest signals the urgent need for a collective effort to prioritize the environmental health of our planet and to reconnect humanity with the natural world that allows us to thrive.

One of the key drivers of the One Heart Forest is the fact that anyone can donate and make a difference. For as little as $3, the general public can contribute 10 new trees to help restore the planet's health. To date, almost 200,000 trees are being grown, with a goal of 5 million trees total.

Visitors can help by making a contribution on the One Heart Forest profile page, where they can also track the growth of the forest, view impact statistics, see photos and videos from the forest community, and write a dedication.

Since trees are essential for our collective health – effectively defending against climate change, offsetting carbon pollution, and providing 33% of the oxygen we breathe – the One Heart Forest is a natural extension of The One Heart Movement’s mission to foster unity and well-being on a global scale. To learn more and/or make a contribution, please visit: www.theoneheartmovement.org

About The One Heart Movement

The One Heart Movement is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering unity and well-being through the power of community love. Founded by television host, humanitarian, activist and former Miss Philippines International, Krista Kleiner, The One Heart Movement was created to unite and heal hearts globally. With a focus on elevating our shared humanity, The One Heart Movement collaborates with today’s top artists, researchers, and thought leaders to develop transformative content. Together, they cultivate community love through meaningful programs, digital campaigns, special events and visual arts, shining a light and making an impact on the most relevant causes of our time. To learn more please visit http://www.theoneheartmovement.org/

ABOUT CAREISMATIC BRANDS

Careismatic Brands, Inc. (formerly Strategic Partners, Inc.) is the global leader in medical apparel with a distribution footprint in more than 70 countries, and a deep portfolio of top-selling medical apparel, footwear, and accessories brands including Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, heartsoul, Infinity by Cherokee, ScrubStar, Tooniforms and Anywear, along with innovative and game-changing well-being brands such as Certainty SmartBoost, an antimicrobial laundry additive that works alongside regular detergent to protect fabrics and Certainty SmartShield, a prescription strength protective ointment that works double duty as a nasal decolonizer and healing wound dressing. Careismatic Brands’ portfolio of deeply trusted brands delivers best-in-class products and unparalleled service to distribution partners and consumers.

In addition to being the market share leader in medical apparel, Careismatic Brands is a manufacturer and distributor of school uniforms by Classroom, corporate identity uniforms by Careismatic Workwear, adaptive clothing by Silverts, medical instruments and accessories. The company takes great care to understand and provide products that champion the people wearing uniforms who serve and care for others. For more information on Careismatic Brands, visit www.careismatic.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Sorona® is a trademark of Affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and is used under license.