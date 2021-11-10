KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SEB Funding LLC, Series 2021-1 Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes from SEB Funding LLC, a whole business securitization.

This transaction represents Self Esteem Brands LLC’s (“Self Esteem Brands”, “SEB” or the “Company”) first securitization. The transaction is structured as a “whole business securitization” (WBS) in which SEB and certain of its subsidiaries are contributing substantially all of their revenue-generating assets to SEB Funding LLC (the “Issuer”) and its subsidiaries. The Issuer is issuing three classes of notes totaling $510.75 million (the “Notes”). The transaction collateral includes existing and future franchise agreements and associated royalties and fees, rebate revenue, distribution sales margin, other fees and income and intellectual property. The proceeds from the offered Notes will be used to repay existing indebtedness, to pay certain transaction fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes, including a distribution to the parent of the Company.

The Company is the franchisor and operator of health and wellness brands, including Anytime Fitness (fitness clubs), Waxing the City (waxing studios), Basecamp Fitness (high intensity studio fitness), and The Bar Method brands (low impact studio fitness). It is best known for its Anytime Fitness chain of facilities, which was founded in 2002. The SEB system includes 5,153 units across 50 states and 34 countries as of September 30, 2021. System-wide sales totaled approximately $1.7 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2021 (“LTM Q3 2021”) and the system is approximately 99% franchised.

