Ring in the Holidays at Six Flags’ Annual Holiday in the Park®, Holiday in the Park Lights, or Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, is preparing for the most wonderful time of the year with three spectacular holiday events. Holiday in the Park, the company’s annual holiday celebration, Holiday in the Park Lights, and the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience each offer guests immersive and thrilling ways to ring in the holidays with family and friends. From stunning, animated holiday light displays, to themed entertainment with delicious, seasonal food and pictures with Santa, there is plenty of merriment to be had for all at Six Flags parks across the country.

“Our Holiday in the Park Lights and Drive-Thru events were a huge hit with our guests in 2020, and they are back by popular demand at select parks. Our traditional Holiday in the Park offerings truly make Six Flags the best place to take in the magic and wonder of this special time of year,” said Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber. “We are transforming our parks into beautiful, winter wonderlands as we prepare to welcome our guests for a holiday celebration like no other,” added Weber.

New and time-honored Holiday in the Park offerings for 2021 include:

World-class roller coasters, rides, and family attractions;

Millions of dazzling LED lights;

Hundreds of beautifully adorned Christmas trees;

Special meet-and-greets with holiday-inspired characters;

Mouth-watering seasonal menu items, like fried gingerbread cookies, roast turkey with all the trimmings, and hot chili and savory soups served in bread bowls;

Wood-burning fire pits where guests can make gooey s’mores while keeping warm and toasty;

Dozens of holiday backdrops for Instagram-worthy photo opportunities;

Strolling carolers, deejays spinning classic holiday tunes, and elaborate stage productions; and

A wide array of gift items including novelty apparel, ornaments, and soft plush toys. This year Special Olympics will be the beneficiary of our Holiday Friend plush toy campaign in support of the organization’s mission to create a better world by fostering inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities. Guests may also make holiday purchases online at https://merch.sixflags.com/.

Holiday in the Park Lights at Six Flags New England, Six Flags Great America, and Six Flags St. Louis is an incredible walk-thru event with select family rides and attractions available. The event also offers:

Miles and miles of breathtaking light shows for guests to behold as they stroll along the midways;

Heartwarming live musical performances;

Photo opportunities with costumed characters, including jolly old St. Nick and Mrs. Claus; and

Special seasonal treats and interactive holiday activities for the whole family.

At Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Great America, and Six Flags New England, guests can enjoy the enchanted sights and sounds of the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience from the comfort and warmth of their vehicles. This unique event features:

Immersive, themed sections all aglow with millions of dazzling holiday lights;

A festive seasonal soundtrack featured time-honored holiday favorites;

Special holiday characters and live entertainment along the route; and

Limited-time only treats and special holiday bundles full of fun surprises.

Six Flags has partnered with Multi-PLATINUM country star, Brett Young, and Coca-Cola to spread cheer this holiday season in support of Brett Young’s new holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics (BMLG Records). Now through November 26, fans can visit www.sixflags.com/brettyoung to enter for a chance to win a flyaway trip to Six Flags’ Holiday in the Park for two. The prize package includes exclusive access to An Evening with Brett Young, Presented by Coca-Cola, a private acoustic performance at one of the three Six Flags parks, where he will be performing. Official Rules apply.

Holiday in the Park, Holiday in the Park Lights, and the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will operate on select days November through January 2022, and is included with all active Memberships and Season Passes. For specific park hours, visit http://www.sixflags.com.

