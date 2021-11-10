Kandi America Introduces the K32 Luxury Off-road Electric UTV

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international automotive and powersports manufacturer, today introduced its first off-road all-electric dual motor 4-wheel drive UTV, the K32.

“Recognizing the growing enthusiasm for electric off-road recreational vehicles, Kandi is leveraging its automotive experience and EV technology to make a splash in the powersports industry,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “Kandi has produced off-road recreational vehicles for decades and is now upgrading the rider experience by re-purposing its cutting-edge EV technology.”

Two versions of the Kandi K32 will feature standard range and long range, priced at $27,699 and $34,499 respectively. The standard range can traverse up to 60 miles, while the long range can journey up to 150 miles. Both versions feature a quiet and comfortable climate-controlled driving environment, while still delivering the heavy-duty power expected of a workhorse UTV.

The K32 will be sold through Kandi America’s nationwide existing powersports dealer network. Kandi America has arranged inventory financing partners to provide dealers and consumers with simple and accessible financing options. Deliveries are expected to commence in Q1 2022.

To learn more about Kandi America and Kandi Powersports, visit KandiAmerica.com.

About Kandi America

Kandi America is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:KNDI). Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the wholesale distribution of off-road vehicle products and electric vehicles. Since 2008, Kandi Technologies has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol KNDI. For more information, visit KandiAmerica.com.

