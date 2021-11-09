Pipedrive Launches Integrations for Zoom, Google Workspace, Microsoft, and More

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pipedrive, the all-in-one sales platform for growing revenue, today announced seven new software integrations. This is part of an initiative, initially of fifteen integrations, to expand the marketplace with new native integrations and apps. Pipedrive is on a mission to turn CRM into the one central hub that connects all the tools that SMBs need to cover the whole revenue cycle.

Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson’s point of view and inspired by proven methods of experienced salespeople. Given that SMBs and growing enterprises know the importance of working with the tools they know and trust, Pipedrive is adding to the nearly 300 apps on its marketplace, with seven of the most relevant and strategic apps for SMBs, and building native integrations.

New integrations include:

Microsoft Teams for intra-team communication

for intra-team communication Zoom for teleconferencing

for teleconferencing Google Meet for video-communication

for video-communication QuickBooks by Intuit, accounting software for SMBs

by Intuit, accounting software for SMBs Xero , the global cloud accounting platform for small businesses and their advisors

, the global cloud accounting platform for small businesses and their advisors Trello , a web-based list-making application from Atlassian

, a web-based list-making application from Atlassian Monday, the cloud-based platform for creating apps and work management software

Native integrations offer customers a unified experience with no need to switch tabs, tools, or windows, offering all functionality seamlessly within the Pipedrive platform, helping salespeople and teams focus on learning and repeating their most effective processes to close deals. By bringing together the tools and data, Pipedrive’s platform focuses sales professionals on the fundamentals to let them advance deals through their pipelines. Pipedrive helps to provide management and sales teams with more timely, detailed, and accurate sales reporting and revenue projections.

Krishna Panicker, the company’s Chief Product Officer and long-term product visionary, stated, “Salespeople are the engine of the economy, particularly within small to medium sized businesses that need efficient and flexible solutions for individualised needs. I am thrilled that we are launching seven strategic integrations to the market today, with more to follow soon. Digitization has changed the way customers interact with organizations and businesses and these integrations will continue to support SMBs’ evolving needs, help our customers get more qualified leads, close deals faster, and grow their revenue.”

Further integrations will span marketing, communications, leads, accounting and invoicing, process management, planning, and customer support application integrations with major leading software providers trusted by millions of users.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 95,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.