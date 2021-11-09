Get “Totally Clinical” With Teckro’s New Industry Podcast - Now on Spotify, Apple, and Google

Don't touch that dial! Get "Totally Clinical" with the new industry podcast hosted by Teckro - now on Spotify, Apple and Google. (Graphic: Teckro)

LIMERICK, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teckro, creator of the only clinical trial platform that facilitates collaboration between and among stakeholders, today announced the launch of the Totally Clinical: Trial Triumphs & Rad Trends podcast. The series provides a medium for diverse stakeholders in the clinical trial ecosystem to engage in conversation; inspiring new ways to design, deliver, and improve participation.

To promote the new podcast series, Teckro worked with award-winning actor John C. McGinley. Known as Dr. Perry Cox in the hit television series Scrubs, McGinley stars in a video introducing Totally Clinical.

Totally Clinical episodes cover a variety of topics, ranging from field research perspectives and patient experiences, to drug development advances and technology trends. Gary Hughes, Teckro co-founder and CEO, kicks off the series by talking about operating for the greater good and what it means to be a mission-driven company in the 21st Century.

“Teckro is already the hub for effective communication; connecting stakeholders despite the complex, distributed, and often siloed nature of clinical trials,” says Hughes. “Now with the introduction of the Totally Clinical podcast, we are broadening our ambition to engage even more stakeholders in conversations; advancing clinical research and expanding awareness of clinical trials as an option for best possible care.”

Other topics include:

Dr. Deborah Zajchowski, scientific director for the non-profit Clearity Foundation, discusses how targeted clinical trials based on tumor biomarkers can help increase survival rates for ovarian cancer.

Dr. Brendan Buckley, Teckro Chief Medical Officer, explores trends in clinical trials –from mega trials to personalized medicine.

Lydia Beaudette, manager of growth at LMC Manna Research, presents the research site viewpoint and ways to reduce the burden of technology on staff who are already stretched thin.

Maria Milas takes us through the “day in the life” of a clinical research associate (CRA) and how the pandemic is driving change for the better.

And Martin Lovell, a prostate cancer survivor, recounts how a chance reading of a newspaper article saved his life.

“Every initiative that gets people talking is a step forward,” says Dr. Zajchowski, “but the Totally Clinical podcast series is also a chance for non-profit organizations to reach other audiences. It allows us to engage in conversations that might accelerate research for treatments and drugs that improve outcomes and survival.”

The Totally Clinical: Trial Triumphs & Rad Trends podcast is available ad-free on Spotify, Apple, and Google. If you are interested in submitting a topic for consideration, contact us.

About Teckro

Recognized as one of the fastest growing clinical trial start-ups, Teckro transforms the study protocol into a hub of communication and collaboration. It’s a digital platform that connects all study stakeholders with the knowledge they need when they need it. Thousands of investigators and more than 23,000 sites around the world rely on Teckro to execute clinical trials. Teckro works with emerging biotech and global pharmaceutical organizations, including 12 out of the Top 20 companies. Teckro supports all therapeutic areas, all phases, and any trial format including traditional in-clinic, decentralized clinical trials, or a hybrid approach.

More Information