MANSCAPED™ Launches New Commercial, Bringing Together Two UFC® Legends Outside the Octagon® for the First Time

What do The Lawn Mower® 4.0, Bruce Buffer, and Max Holloway all have in common? Powerful performance. And also, this new MANSCAPED commercial.

SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED™, the global leader in men’s grooming and multi-year marketing partner of UFC®, has debuted its latest star-studded commercial featuring the “Veteran Voice of the Octagon,” Bruce Buffer, and former featherweight champion, Max Holloway. Known for its renowned sports marketing initiatives, creative excellence and advertising chops, MANSCAPED brings all three together in this hilarious feel-good ad. The spot was elevated even further in partnership with world-class production company ArtClass and director Ryan Ebner.

“When considering who we’d love to work with and star in our newest UFC commercial, we couldn't think of a better duo than Max Holloway and Bruce Buffer,” said Joey Kovac, VP of Marketing at MANSCAPED. “Having teamed up with each of them in the past, we knew both were a great fit for the brand, that their sense of humor and banter would be complementary, and UFC fans around the world would be excited to see them together.”

Carter Baldwin, VP of Content at MANSCAPED, added, “Bruce and Max are as talented on camera as they are on stage, and they always bring their A game when we work together. We hope everyone has as much fun watching the spot as we had making it, both with these guys and the incredible team at ArtClass.”

The perfectly amusing ad opens with an ordinary man walking up to a MANSCAPED display in a retail store, much like you’d see at your nearby Target®. As he reaches for The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer, the lights flicker, a bell dings, and he is transported into the body of Holloway. Buffer then comes into view, yelling out his signature catchphrase, and introduces the standout benefits of the brand’s best-selling tool, also known as the Official Electric Trimmer of UFC. As Holloway gets grooming, he’s transported back into the body of the man at the start of the commercial...who is now shirtless and grooming himself in the middle of a store. An unimpressed employee grabs the PA from Buffer’s hand and, rightly, calls security.

You can view “Fantasy, Aisle Four” here.

The commercial will air across major networks and during upcoming PPV and Fight Nights on ESPN+ ahead of Holloway’s much anticipated return to the Octagon on Saturday, Nov. 13 where he will face off with Yair Rodríguez in the main card event. The duo was previously set to fight at UFC Vegas 31 on July 17, but the event was postponed due to a training injury suffered by Holloway. Back in the cage and ready to bring his all, this fight is one not to miss.

This production came to life on behalf of Carter Baldwin (Creative Director), Nick Kamei (Art Director), Jessica Holmes (Producer) and Chris Gronau (Writer) of MANSCAPED, and Ryan Ebner (Director) of production company ArtClass.

