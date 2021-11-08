The One Heart Movement Casts a Spotlight on 2021 Asian World Film Festival as Presenting Partner

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The One Heart Movement, a Los Angeles based nonprofit organization committed to fostering global unity and well-being through the power of community love, has announced that they have been named sponsoring partner and presenter of the 2021 Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) alongside Dao Medical Group. The nonprofit’s founder and executive director, Krista Kleiner, is also a humanitarian, social and environmental activist, television host, and former Miss Philippines International. Kleiner will be hosting this year's festival to help celebrate the stories and film sensations of the Asian community while working to quell the anger towards Asians that has permeated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm so grateful to be the host of this year's Asian World Film Festival and to have The One Heart Movement on board as a presenting partner in celebration of the excellence and creativity of Asian filmmakers," said Kleiner. "This has been an especially rough time for the Asian community, as we've seen firsthand just how quickly negative, hateful, or violent rhetoric toward people can surge throughout society misleading vulnerable minds. This festival is one of many ways that we can elevate the stories and creative contributions of Asians worldwide by assembling around our shared love for cinema and the creative arts. I hope we can help to heal this divide by bringing together visionaries from all walks of life to honor this unique multicultural experience and highlight just how expansive and prismatic Asian cultures are.”

Every year, the Asian World Film Festival collects and curates the best works from the Asian cinematic community and brings them to Los Angeles to enhance exposure and increase recognition for the continent's top filmmakers. The festival offers participants a unique opportunity to showcase their films to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (who will be offering a third annual $5,000 scholarship award to a new short filmmaker), and all of the guilds to elevate each film’s impact, media attention, and awards consideration.

Since its inaugural event in 2015, the AWFF has screened over 70 Oscar and 50 Golden Globe contenders — championing films from 50+ countries across Asia, from Turkey to Japan and Russia to India. This year, the festival will also include a selection of films from Africa to showcase the diverse, rich culture, and creativity of those communities.

One of the films premiering at the festival, We Are Never Alone, is a collaboration between The Chopra Foundation and The One Heart Movement. The film is directed by Michel Pascal and stars Gabriella Wright with Deepak Chopra and Michael Beckwith, and is part of a global mental health program that you can learn more about and participate with at neveralone.love. Our platform aims to build mental health awareness, advance scientific research, work with policy-makers, and create a global technology platform to democratize access to resources.

This year, the Asian World Film Festival will introduce two new awards – the first ever One Heart Award, which will be presented to the Princess of Cambodia, Her Royal Highness Princess Norodom Arunrasmy, for her outstanding contributions to foster unity and well-being, and the Bruce Lee Award to honor individuals who have demonstrated excellence within the martial arts industry. The special awards were hand created by world renowned artist Sir Daniel Winn and will be presented at the closing awards gala that Kleiner will host in Beverly Hills on November 11.

The One Heart Movement kicked off the year with a viral, deeply felt social media campaign to spread a global public demonstration of community love and to honor first responders across the world for the sacrifices they have and continue to make throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. After witnessing how anti-Asian hate crimes began to escalate throughout the U.S., Kleiner (a member of the AAPI community, herself), decided to expand the campaign to show solidarity with her AAPI peers while catalyzing positive social change to end the violent surge. As such, The One Heart Movement's participation in this year’s Asian World Film Festival is part of an ongoing initiative to foster love over fear, as well as to highlight the creative genius of Asian artists and to help unify citizens globally around a shared commitment of love and respect.

The 2021 Asian World Film Festival will take place November 1–11 in downtown Culver City/West Los Angeles, with live events, screenings and award presentations to occur at Landmark Theaters, the Saban Theater, and the historic Culver City Hotel.

About The One Heart Movement

The One Heart Movement is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering unity and well-being through the power of community love. Founded by humanitarian, activist, television host and former Miss Philippines International, Krista Kleiner, The One Heart Movement was created to unite and heal hearts globally. With a focus on elevating our shared humanity, The One Heart Movement collaborates with today’s top artists, researchers, and thought leaders to develop transformative content. Together, they cultivate community love through meaningful programs, digital campaigns, special events and visual arts, shining a light and making an impact on the most relevant causes of our time. To learn more please visit: http://www.theoneheartmovement.org/