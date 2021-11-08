iLease Management Launches iLeaseXpress, the Most Cost-Effective, Intuitive, and Accurate ASC 842 Lease Accounting Solution for Companies with Under 15 Leases

The easiest to use, most cost-effective, and accurate solution to the FASB ASC 842 Lease Accounting Standard Changes. iLeaseXpress offers an uncomplicated approach to lease accounting for companies with less than 15 real estate and equipment leases. Pricing starts at $99 per month.

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iLease Management LLC, a leading provider of the most cost effective, intuitive, and accurate lease accounting software for mid-market companies is announcing the launch of iLeaseXpress.

iLeaseXpress is a cloud-based lease accounting solution providing compliance to the ASC 842 lease accounting standard for private companies that have less than 15 leases.

Powered by iLeasePro, the company’s flagship lease accounting solution, iLeaseXpress offers companies with smaller lease portfolios the ability to transition to and adopt the complex ASC 842 lease accounting standards for a very reasonable price starting at only $99 per month. Companies with under five leases can use iLeaseXpress for free forever.

“We have been hearing from many private companies with a small number of leases that they are very concerned with the complexity of the ASC 842 standards and looking for help but just don't need all the bells and whistles or high subscription fees of the solutions on the market that were built for companies with a larger number of leases,” said John Meedzan, Managing Partner of iLease Management LLC. “So we built iLeaseXpress to help these companies succeed. iLeaseXpress provides what is needed to comply to the ASC 842 standard.”

iLeaseXpress offers the automatic generation of the Right of Use amortization schedules, journal entries that can be imported into any accounting solution and the financial disclosure reports required for the ASC 842 reporting at a cost that makes sense.

To learn more about iLeaseXpress, powered by iLeasePro, visit https://ileasexpress.com/

About iLease Management LLC

iLease Management LLC, founded in 2012, is in the business of making it easier for firms to manage the lease lifecycle of real estate and equipment leases. iLease Management LLC is the developer of iLeasePro, an easy to use, cost effective, and accurate cloud-based Lease Management and Accounting technology solution that brings transparency, information sharing capabilities and efficiency to the lease portfolio of lessees. iLeasePro and iLeaseXpress have been developed to assist small to mid-market firms comply with the FASB ASC 842 Lease Accounting standard changes.

For more information about iLease Management LLC and iLeasePro, visit https://ileasepro.com/.