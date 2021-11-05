CORRECTING and REPLACING Rent Dynamics Adds Multifamily Housing Benefit to its PropTech Portfolio with Acquisition of The Advantage Program

LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

RENT DYNAMICS ADDS MULTIFAMILY HOUSING BENEFIT TO ITS PROPTECH PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ADVANTAGE PROGRAM

Rent Dynamics, a multifamily software and services company impacting the resident journey, today announced its acquisition of Salt Lake City-based company The Advantage Program (TAP). Incorporating TAP into its PropTech portfolio of RentPlus amenities for multifamily housing residents, Rent Dynamics is now rolling out the program designed to help renters finance the purchase of their first home across the country.

A financial services amenity for residents of multifamily properties, Rent Dynamic’s RentPlus service helps residents establish and build credit through payment of their rental and utilities payments. With the addition of TAP to its suite of services available to multifamily property owners nationwide, Rent Dynamics now provides support for renters looking to move into home ownership. The real estate matchmaker program connects residents with real estate agents and lenders for free, and provides up to $1,295 or more towards the cost of their home purchase.

“At Bridge Property Management, we are looking to build long-term relationships with our residents,” said Rich Stayner, Partner & CEO, Bridge Property Management. “We are proud to be the first property management company in the country to roll out Rent Dynamics’ new resident benefit, The Advantage Program – helping our residents move from renters to homeowners with free financial management tools and connection to a trusted local real estate agent.”

Rent Dynamics’ suite of multifamily resident services backed by industry-leading technology empowers multifamily community owners and operators to implement responsible environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, helping businesses solidify their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) plans and investments. These socially responsible initiatives promote economic inclusion and build stronger communities, providing residents with a lasting positive impact.

“The addition of The Advantage Program to our suite of services available to multifamily property owners and operators is a real benefit for renters nationwide. Purchasing the right home at the right time can really help people prosper,” said Quincy Rich, CEO, Rent Dynamics. “Accessing professional support to help you purchase a home is a smart decision and our users are supported every step of the way. This is a huge win for residents, and also for our clients, who have the opportunity to move away from the traditional ‘big bad landlord’ stereotype, towards providing a service that is truly benefiting the lives of their residents. We are excited to partner with Bridge on this commitment to being there for their residents.”

Rent Dynamics launched the first TAP program serving its multifamily property clients in Utah and Arizona this month, with more states on the way. The company is partnering with multiple Keller Williams offices throughout the country to identify and match local real estate professionals with TAP program participants. The TAP team supports each client throughout the home buying process, every step of the way, helping renters make informed decisions, negotiate the best terms, and save time and money.

“We are proud to partner with Rent Dynamics to help roll out The Advantage Program nationwide, connecting residents of rental communities with local real estate agents to help guide them on the exciting journey to home ownership,” said Emily Lowry, Operating Principle, KW South Valley Keller Williams. “A trusted real estate professional is an essential partner in every home buying process and this free benefit for residents looking to purchase their first home is a life changing amenity.”

About Rent Dynamics

Rent Dynamics provides value throughout the resident journey - Marketing, Leasing, and Retention. Our intuitive CRM incorporates advanced business intelligence for increased visibility into your lead to lease pipeline, while our Contact Center is there to be an extension of your team. Our RentPlus product provides resident rent reporting and financial resources that promote economic inclusion and financial freedom for renters. To learn more, visit https://rentdynamics.com/.