AKKA Extends Its Partnership With the University of California Riverside

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) is pleased to extend its partnership with the University of California Riverside (UCR), a highly rated public university located in the Los Angeles area. UCR ranks in the top 1 percent of universities worldwide, one of the nation’s top 12 public universities, No. 4 in the United States for social mobility, and No. 26 most innovative universities in the country. UCR is on the leading edge of pioneering research that has both a local and global impact.

AKKA started its partnership with UCR in 2017 to run Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) testing projects with their Ph.D. students. Currently, AKKA has a memorandum of understanding signed with the UCR’s College of Engineering Center for Environmental Research Technology (CE-CERT). CE-CERT specializes in various vehicle development services, including but not limited to: emissions testing laboratory to meet OEM requirements, vehicle instrumentation, certification testing, and an electronic lab.

The cooperation between AKKA and UCR / CE-CERT offers niche expertise in testing calibration for emissions, On-Board Diagnosis, and Electric-Drive (E-Drive) components characterization, then responding to all the emissions requirements in accordance with American and European standards. Together, AKKA and CE-CERT will deliver a work package support model to match OEM expectations with respect to timing, costs, deliverables, and quality.

Dharam Sheoran, CEO AKKA North America mentioned: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with the University of California Riverside to support global Automotive OEMs, and we are looking forward to providing our project management proficiency and experiential learning opportunities to UCR students while leveraging their knowledge and research expertise. Academia partnership is a key strategy of AKKA globally to bring innovation to our customers and as well as to support and provide opportunities to the aspiring talents. Mobility is AKKA’s strongest industry segment, and we are confident that such alliances will help in expanding the future of strategic mobility themes.”.

