Streamline’s SmartCare MCO Solution Goes Live for Two Additional Ohio Counties

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board has joined the PartnerSolutions county board collaborative and recently gone live with the SmartCare MCO system. This increases the PartnerSolutions’ footprint to 13 Mental Health and Recovery Services Boards, with SmartCare MCO being utilized in 17 counties across the state. Some of the major factors in the continued growth of SmartCare within Ohio county boards include system flexibility and the ability to achieve interoperability with external entities including Health Information Exchanges (HIE) connectivity.

Deanna Brant, Executive Director, Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board said, “We are very excited to join this board collaborative. The value of a shared software application will save dollars locally and ensure cost effective and secure claims management.”

“As we welcome the Delaware-Morrow board to PartnerSolutions, we are reminded how we’re all stronger when we work together in these ways,” said John Aller, Executive Director, Stark County Mental Health & Addiction Recovery (home of PartnerSolutions). “The technology aspect that is brought forward by this partnership allows us to continue working at the forefront for behavioral health integrated care and data exchange while utilizing SmartCare MCO to its fullest potential.”

Streamline Healthcare Solutions' CEO, Javed Husain commented, “Streamline has had an excellent relationship with PartnerSolutions and Stark County Mental Health & Addiction Recovery since 2016 as the Ohio County Board early adopter of SmartCare. It is exciting to see the growth of PartnerSolutions as other County Board’s see the value of working in this collaborative, including the use of SmartCare MCO.”

About The Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board

The Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board (DMMHRSB) in partnership with their community; plan, develop, evaluate, and provide for high quality, cost effective, appropriate mental health and substance use treatment and prevention services that are accessible to the residents of Delaware and Morrow Counties. Through the use of an external provider network, DMMHRSB manages the payment and claims adjudication process for Federal, State, and local Levy funds. http://www.dmmhrsb.org/

About PartnerSolutions, a Department of Stark County Mental Health & Addiction Recovery

PartnerSolutions Data Analytics is comprised of 13 Mental Health and Recovery Services Boards spanning 17 counties in Ohio who have come together to establish a shared Managed Care software application. Within this system each participating organization maintains its own separate identity and ensures that the health information for its clients is maintained in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. At the same time, by acquiring a state-of-the-art MCO system and operating it through a collaborative arrangement, the members are able to utilize best of breed software and services that may otherwise be unavailable due to cost constraints. PartnerSolutions provides member enrollment and claims processing services through SmartCare MCO and provides a wide array of database and reporting functions for the member Boards and contracted provider agencies. https://starkmhar.org/about/partnersolutions/

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com