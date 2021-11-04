The Container Store Announces New Partnership with Cassandra Aarssen Founder of ClutterBug™

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Container Store, leading specialty retailer of storage and organization solutions and custom closets, today announced its exclusive marketing partnership with HGTV host, author and founder of the ClutterBug method, Cassandra Aarssen. Through compelling content, the multi-year ambassadorship introduces an approachable organizing method to existing customers of The Container Store and brings the company’s specialized product assortment to Aarssen’s audience.

Cassandra Aarssen’s ClutterBug Method makes it easy for people to understand how they should organize their spaces based on their unique organizing style. Her television show, and highly engaged fans across YouTube and other social channels are a testament that her approach to organizing works.

“I’m on a mission to help people and families who struggle with disorganization and clutter discover their unique organizing style,” said Aarssen. “The Container Store is a one-stop-shop for organizational products no matter what your organizing style is, so I’m thrilled to be partnering with them to offer my clients, fans and their customers the tools they need to stay organized for good.”

The partnership comes to life across channels of both brands with a focus on sharing easy transformations and tips through both photo and video content. A dedicated section on The Container Store’s website helps customers identify their organizing style and shop personalized solutions curated by Aarssen.

“While we are just beginning our journey with Cassandra, we are already seeing new customer acquisition as a result of our partnership,” said Chief Marketing Officer of The Container Store, Melissa Collins. “Her way of making organizing simple is a fresh approach to the solutions we offer, and we see tremendous opportunity to build on this partnership.”

