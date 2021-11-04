MidAmerica National Bank Chooses 360 View’s CRM for Next-Level Growth and Customer-Centric Service

CANTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--360 View, a trusted provider of customer relationship management software for financial institutions, announced today their partnership with MidAmerica National Bank based in Canton, Illinois to implement their 360 View CRM Platform.

In an effort to better equip team members, MidAmerica National Bank was looking for the benefits of a CRM, specifically the more accountable and efficient pipeline management, the increased capability in handling referrals, and the integration of communication across business divisions. Having rich customer relationship information available at the fingertips of every team member was a goal and a big motivator during their search for the right CRM partner. MidAmerica considered engaging the CRM product available through their core provider, but determined 360 View to be a more powerful solution while also integrating with the core software.

Susan Miller, Vice President of Retail, explains why MidAmerica National Bank made the choice they did, “360 View provided a more robust system that would allow us to grow with CRM. We liked the fact that [they] work exclusively with banks and the majority of [their] leadership team are former bankers, so [they] understand where we’re coming from.” Miller also expressed the importance of MidAmerica’s preparation before implementing such a significant tool, “We realized adoption would be our biggest struggle . . . we knew we needed CRM, but we had some steps that we needed to take before we were ready to implement something.” She believes getting the culture right along with top to bottom buy-in helped clarify the need for a relationship management tool.

With an industry-specific focus on financial institutions, 360 View understands the unique benefits that a CRM offers. David Acevedo, SVP National Sales Director of 360 View says, “Some community banks will say, ‘we know our customers,’ but they are missing the point. The core serves a unique purpose transactionally, but the touches aren’t tracked anywhere. If you have a service-minded culture, you need a tool to help deliver that service.” Jim Gillam, CRM Administrator and Business Development Coordinator at MidAmerica National Bank, agrees and elaborated on why he is excited about the new tool, “What really caught my eye was being able to track the service requests, any interactions with any customer, making personalized notes regarding that customer, even something as simple as this person is a Cardinals fan. That’s just good to know. That is a good conversation starter. It provides a chance to have that deeper conversation, deeper interaction to build connections with each customer.”

Founded in 1933, MidAmerica National Bank strives to make customers feel like they are not just customers, but MidAmerica family members. Miller adds, “When our customers walk through our doors, they see people and faces they know.” MidAmerica National Bank is a 6-branch $525 million asset bank serving Canton, Cuba, Henry, Lewistown, Macomb and prides itself in local decision making and an employee team regularly involved in community organizations and events.

About MidAmerica National Bank

MidAmerica National Bank, which began as The National Bank of Canton in 1933 has six branches serving five cities in central Illinois. With over a half a billion dollars in assets, the bank employs over 120 staff members, is deeply engaged in service to their community and communicates their daily vision as “Your bank for life.”

About 360 View

360 View is the CRM platform developed for banks and credit unions, providing all the tools necessary to maximize their team’s performance. The solution goes beyond CRM, allowing the user to automate marketing campaigns, use analytics to capitalize on cross-sell opportunities, gain insight into customer profitability, and track goals and incentives, all while providing richer relational experiences that are personalized to every customer’s unique needs. 360 View was developed by bankers specifically for financial institutions and is celebrating 20 years of serving the financial industry. 360 View was recently named in the Top 10 Customer Experience Solution Providers by Banking CIO Outlook.