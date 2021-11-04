RentTango Integrates With Yardi Voyager to Simplify Leasing for Multifamily Property Managers and Residents

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RentTango®, an innovative rental property marketing and leasing platform, now integrates with Yardi Voyager®, a leading technology platform for property management. Easy to use, AI-powered RentTango automates marketing and leasing via a flexible framework, unified platform with built-in integrations, highly engaging UX, and customizable workflows.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Yardi® to allow a new group of customers to take advantage of RentTango’s unique features and functionality. Yardi Voyager is a well-respected and prolific technology within the real estate industry, and our software is complementary to it,” said Paul Zullo, Founder and CEO of RentTango. “Yardi Voyager customers will be able to continue to manage their inventory, accounting and other operations while connecting to RentTango for a world-class, modern user interface and streamlined workflow.”

Yardi Voyager clients can continue using the platform for their accounting, inventory management and other back-office operations. There are no disruptions or changes needed. RentTango seamlessly integrates with Yardi Voyager to allow the marketing and leasing team to manage their daily tasks and monitor their performance from one centralized platform. This streamlines activities, enhances automations, and provides greater visibility to track marketing effectiveness and deal flow. Functionality currently included in RentTango includes listing syndication, CRM, tenant screening, contract management, digital signatures, payments, reporting and more.

Using the standard interface integration, RentTango’s leasing management system can:

Receive and sync unit availability, pricing, floor plan, and amenity information from Yardi Voyager for their websites and syndication.

Provide leads, take applications or guest cards, import initial guest card information, and update those guest cards to Yardi Voyager.

Pull guest and event updates from Yardi Voyager.

Create and update guest card data to sync lead, prospect, and applicant data.

The Yardi Voyager integration is the latest example of RentTango’s rapidly growing suite of property management software collaborations and partnerships with leading companies to further enhance the capabilities, functionality and value of RentTango.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About RentTango

RentTango’s SaaS platform simplifies the residential leasing process for both renters and property managers. Our suite of innovative features provides a centralized platform to manage and monitor the marketing and leasing operations – from listings to leases. SAI-powered, the platform’s sophisticated design, customizable workflows, and built-in automation brings a new level of technology to the real estate industry. We deliver a modern, easy-to-use experience while reducing risk and creating efficiencies for operators to ultimately improve NOI. Visit RentTango.