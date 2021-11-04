LendingHome Closes $388 Million Revolving Mortgage-Backed Securitization

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LendingHome Funding Corporation, one of the nation’s largest lenders to real estate investors, announced today it has closed a $388 million revolving securitization of unrated residential transition loans. This is the seventh broadly-syndicated securitization transaction sponsored by LendingHome since 2019.

The deal includes a two-year revolving period during which principal payoffs can be reinvested in newly originated loans. The money will provide capital to support approximately $1.2 billion in loan originations over the life of the deal.

“We’re thrilled that our latest financing deal was equal to the largest securitization LendingHome has ever seen,” said Arvind Mohan, LendingHome’s chief operating officer. “Investors continue to view our performance and product with confidence and the size of this securitization illustrates that fact. We continue to be excited to be a leader in bringing this asset class to institutional investors, and continue helping our investor customers close more real estate deals and grow their businesses.”

​​Nomura Securities International, Inc. (“Nomura”) was the structuring agent of the two-year revolving transaction. Nomura and Barclays Capital Inc. were co-lead managers, while Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC was a co-manager.

About LendingHome

LendingHome is one of the nation’s top lenders for residential investors with more than $7.8 billion in loans originated to date. Established in 2013, LendingHome makes it easy for professional and first-time real estate investors to quickly and reliably receive the financing they need for their projects and businesses to thrive. LendingHome is adding flexibility and simplicity to every step of the real estate investment process. For further information, please visit lendinghome.com. NMLS ID #1125207