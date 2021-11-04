BlueDot, Inc. and Huron Join Forces to Strengthen an Organization’s Response to Epidemics

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueDot, Inc. is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Huron, a global consultancy, to offer epidemic intelligence solutions that can help companies prepare for a more efficient and effective epidemic response. The alliance combines Huron’s leading consulting services with BlueDot’s trusted global epidemic intelligence platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent shockwaves through the world with its widespread morbidity and economic impact. As nations and multinationals look beyond the pandemic, they need solutions that can help them better protect people and mitigate the instability of future epidemics. BlueDot was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and on December 31, 2019, its epidemic intelligence platform alerted clients around the world to the emerging risk of an undiagnosed respiratory syndrome in China, which was later identified as COVID-19.

“The world can no longer afford to ignore the problem of global epidemics, which are accelerating in frequency and becoming more dangerous,” said Dr. Kamran Khan, BlueDot founder and CEO. “We’re excited to be teaming up with Huron. Our alliance brings together the science, technology, and analytics of the BlueDot platform with Huron’s global consulting expertise in empowering public and private sectors.”

The teams will work together to integrate highly contextualized infectious disease intelligence into an organization’s existing workflow, giving clients a near real-time view of epidemic threats and their impacts anywhere in the world.

“With our collective capabilities and expertise across Huron and BlueDot we can better empower our clients in identifying risks to quickly prepare and respond to infectious disease threats,” said Amanda Bonser, managing director and leader of the federal government business for Huron.

BlueDot published the world’s first peer-reviewed scientific study on the COVID-19, correctly predicting eight of the top 10 cities that were first impacted by the disease.

About BlueDot, Inc.

Founded in 2013, BlueDot is the first epidemic intelligence platform that provides global and industry leaders, and corporations with the insights to detect, assess, and respond to epidemics. BlueDot empowers governments and organizations to act faster and with more confidence to manage epidemics and allows multinational businesses to respond with greater agility and resilience. Used by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the State of California, the City of Chicago, and Air Canada, the BlueDot platform uses a combination of human and artificial intelligence to track over 150 infectious diseases and syndromes worldwide in 65 languages to anticipate global spread and impact. For more information, visit www.bluedot.global.