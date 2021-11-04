NVE wins seat on $250M State Department contract with Office of Security Management to help secure overseas construction, facilities.

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVE Inc., a woman-owned small business specializing in construction security monitoring, facilities operations and maintenance, and program support for federal government programs, today announced it has won a seat on a State Department Office of Security Management contract to help secure overseas locations. The one-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has a value of up to $250 million and includes the potential for four option years.

“We’re honored to receive this opportunity to continue our service to DoS and OSM in supporting their mission to save lives and secure facilities supporting our nation’s diplomatic missions around the world,” said John Skyles, NVE vice president of international programs. “Our team has been supporting the State Department for more than 13 years with highly skilled security experts, and we look forward to an ongoing, collaborative partnership.”

Under the contract, NVE will provide OSM with site security personnel who will secure facilities designed to control unauthorized access to controlled areas, deter the introduction of unauthorized materials to sites and facilities, and surveil activities of uncleared construction workers to prevent the implantation of clandestine surveillance devices or systems into structures or their surroundings.

NVE offers competitive pay, benefits, and a positive and supportive corporate culture that thrives because of the quality of its leadership approach and its outstanding team. Career opportunities for talented SSPs, including Cleared American Guards, Construction Surveillance Technicians, Team Leaders and Site Security Coordinators, are available at nvecorp.com/careers.

With nearly 100% three-year growth, NVE is a fast-growing company in the federal sector. The company has been recognized for outstanding growth achievements in the Inc. 5000 and as a leader in the Washington Business Journal’s Corporate Diversity Index and its lists of Largest Companies Owned by People of Color in Greater D.C., Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Greater D.C. and Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington.

About NVE Inc.

Based in Reston, Virginia, NVE Inc. provides construction security monitoring, integrated facilities management services and program management support to federal government programs. NVE brings exceptional value to our clients by managing costs and delivering value above and beyond expectations, providing effective and efficient expertise to support customer mission success. To learn more about NVE, visit nvecorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.