iSun’s PALM™ Electric Vehicle Chargers Selected for Wisconsin Charging Installation

WILLISTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the “Company”, or “iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, and a provisor of proprietary electric vehicle charging platforms, today announced that its iSun’s PALM™ solar-powered EV charging system has been selected by an undisclosed party (‘The Partner’) for a Wisconsin commercial EV charging installation.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Project anticipated to be the first of several installations of iSun’s Mobility Platform for the Partner

Signifies iSun’s successful expansion into new geographic markets

Marks iSun’s 50th commercial EV charging installation

Illustrates the EV charging platform’s utility, value to commercial customers

The Mobility™ Platform leverages iSun’s experience as one of the largest Solar EPC’s in the US to eliminate barriers to EV adoption. Offered in a grid-tied (PALM™) or stand-alone (ROAM™) configuration that generates and stores its own clean electricity to power electric vehicles (‘EV’s), iSun’s Mobility™ Platform is a highly customizable, modular EV charging solution that can easily be tailored to the needs of any specific project, customer or EV, including Class 8 EV trucks. Equipped with iSun’s proprietary AmpUp™ app and software, iSun Mobility™ Platforms include complimentary support from iSun’s Mobility™ Team, who manage all aspects of the system on the owner’s behalf. The Partner’s configuration accommodates 6 vehicles, and comes equipped with under-canopy LED lighting, 2 EV chargers preloaded with iSun’s proprietary software and comes equipped with the iOS dashboard, enabling complimentary monitoring by iSun’s mobility team. The system is powered by 40 72-cell bi-facial solar modules, and is configured for installation on helical piles, allowing for fast installation and relocation should the need arise.

“Our experience installing and maintaining over 50 EV charging stations gives us a customer-centric view of the challenges associated with EV charging solutions,” commented Jeff Peck, iSun’s Chief Executive Officer. “ROAM™ and PALM™ carports address many of the pain-points often associated with EV charging station ownership, including ease of installation, durability, and ongoing management, maintenance, and support. We’re seeing more interest in Mobility Platforms tailored for class-8 vehicle use, which is promising for the future.”

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 400 megawatts of solar systems. The Company has provided solar EPC services across residential, commercial & industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

