o9 Solutions Platform Enables Vestas to Advance Its Global Supply Chain Management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced its collaboration with Vestas, a world leader in wind technology, to develop its global supply chain planning capabilities by leveraging the o9 Digital Brain platform.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions and an innovator in wind energy design, manufacturing, and installation. The company services wind turbines in 83 countries across the globe. With the demand for renewable energy sources increasing worldwide, Vestas decided to digitally transform its supply chain with the aim of supporting its global growth and its ability to better navigate disruptions. Vestas selected o9 Solutions to meet these goals.

With o9, Vestas will improve its demand planning and review, supply chain visibility, global and regional Sales & Operations Planning / Sales & Operations Execution. The o9 Digital Brain platform was selected by Vestas due to its ability to leverage modern technology - including the digital twin of the supply chain, big data, AI / ML algorithms, knowledge graphs and the like - to help companies achieve new levels of productivity, speed, and expertise in planning and decision-making. Additionally, o9’s experience in the wind turbine industry played a pivotal role in Vestas’ decision.

“The o9 Digital Brain platform will help us connect people, data and processes, thus enabling faster and better decision making,” said Christophe Mugnier-Pollet, Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Vestas. “The flexibility and scalability of the platform will help us improve our supply chain capabilities and enable us to bring the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.”

“Over the past years, there has been significant growth in demand for renewable energy across the globe,” said Igor Rikalo, President and COO of o9 Solutions. “At the same time, the pandemic has highlighted significant challenges in obtaining a reliable supply of raw materials and parts. As a result, industrial companies such as Vestas increasingly see the need for better supply chain visibility, integrated planning, and capacity allocation to help them better fulfill customer demand. We are happy to support Vestas in its digital transformation journey and to empower them in their mission to bring sustainable energy solutions to the world - a mission we fully support.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 140 GW of wind turbines in 85 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 120 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.