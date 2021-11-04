IC Markets Secures Major European Football Sponsorship Deal

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IC Markets, one of the world’s largest Forex CFD broker, has secured the sponsorship of 12 football teams across Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga professional leagues, in the current 2021/22 season.

La Liga and Bundesliga are two of the most popular professional sports leagues globally and among Europe’s most elite football leagues, giving IC Markets access to an average attendance upwards of 25,000 for La Liga and 40,000 for Bundesliga games.

The La Liga teams included in the sponsorship deal are RCD Mallorca, Cadiz, Real Sociedad, Athletic Club Bilbao, Getafe and Granada. In the Bundesliga, IC Markets has secured sponsorships with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Hertha BSC, FC Augsburg, DSC Arminia Bielefeld, Greuther Fürth and VfL Bochum.

Under the sponsorship terms, the IC Markets brand will gain exposure to live and broadcast audiences through branded LED displays on the teams’ home grounds, logo and IP rights, as well as access to VIP experiences and merchandise. The partnerships were facilitated by the global sport business agency SPORTFIVE.

IC Markets CEO Andrew Budzinski said the company was pleased to have secured the sponsorship rights to two of Europe’s leading football leagues.

"Practice, hard work and discipline are the foundations for success, and these values are in abundance in European football. The Bundesliga and La Liga stand out as leading examples of the virtues of sportsmanship, and IC Markets is proud to be taking this step with a league with such a rich legacy. La Liga and Bundesliga have deep roots in their communities, and this reflects in the loyalty shown by their fanbase. That's why we are partnering with these exceptional clubs to bring fans closer to the action than ever before," commented Mr Budzinski.

Built by traders for traders, IC Markets is the world’s largest Forex CFD broker dedicated to offering exemptional trading conditions and world class 24/7 service to clients in over 200 countries around the world.

Since its launch in 2007, IC Markets has bridged the gap between retail and institutional clients, by offering a trading solution previously only available to investment banks and high net worth individuals.

As a result, IC Markets is the destination of choice for active traders worldwide who are seeking a trading environment that supports them to become a more confident and capable traders, delivering intuitive trading platforms with value-added tools and support for all trading strategies and styles.

IC Markets is dedicated to innovation, constant improvement, and utilising cutting edge technology for the benefit for our clients.

Disclaimer:

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73.59% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

IC Markets (EU) Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with License No. 362/18

IC Markets (EU) Ltd is deemed authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The nature and extent of consumer protections may differ from those for firms based in the UK. Details of the Temporary Permissions Regime, which allows EEA-based firms to operate in the UK for a limited period while seeking full authorisation, are available on the Financial Conduct Authority’s website.

Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to UK Retail Clients.