Revitalist Taps Into 19 Million US Veterans with US Department of Defense Contract

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) continues to take solution based steps by contracting with the US Department of Defense Veterans Affairs (“VA”) working directly with veterans suffering from treatment resistant conditions including Depression, PTSD, and Suicidal Ideations. VA members are referred to Revitalist and are eligible to receive reimbursement from the VA for mental health services provided by Revitalist.

On November 2, 2021, the White House announced a “Public Health and National Security Crisis” with over 65,000 veterans dying by suicide since 2010. Reports included statistics with women veterans dying by suicide at twice the rate than non-veteran women along with veterans aged 18-34 having a suicide rate almost three times higher than non-veterans the same age.”

Revitalist has dedicated divisions for veteran health with medical leaders of the veteran community. Chief Medical Officer for Revitalist and former Naval Commander, Dr. William Walker states, “The attraction veterans have to Revitalist is overwhelming. We have a robust team of active and retired military professionals that are on our team actively serving the community they love.”

Former Joint Special Operations Command Medical Officer, CPT Matt Dolan, CRNA, currently leads the Veteran Division for Revitalist acting as an advocate for expanding access to active-duty service members and veterans. CPT Matt Dolan states “Revitalist has a dedicated mission of stepping up to provide much needed help to our world class military service members and veterans. Those who have scarified so much for our country deserve the best care our country has to offer, and Revitalist strives to honor their service by providing the help and hope many so desperately need but are often unable to receive. Not all wounds are on the outside. We at Revitalist are committed to doing what needs to be done to help the healing begin, and to leave no one behind.”

Kathryn Walker, CEO of Revitalist, states, “Obtaining a Department of Defense contract with Veterans Affairs shows the responsible dedication we have for our veterans. Our company has a strong military presence of professionals making this a perfect climate for veterans to receive the help they deserve in a safe, respected environment.”

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness.

