Center for Internet Security Selects CrowdStrike as Premier Partner for Endpoint Security

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike Inc., (NASDAQ: CRWD) a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced it has been selected by the Center for Internet Security (CIS) as its premier partner for endpoint security. The new fully-managed CIS Endpoint Security Services (ESS) solution, powered by CrowdStrike, identifies, detects and responds to security alerts and incidents for U.S. State, Local, Tribal and Territorial (SLTT) governments.

As the technology foundation behind the CIS ESS solution, CrowdStrike brings direct deployment onto endpoint devices with the cloud-native, intelligent single agent of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, offering a full suite of solutions to protect CIS managed endpoints, including next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), asset and software inventory, USB device monitoring, user account monitoring and host-based firewall management.

Previously, CrowdStrike was chosen to protect the CIS’s Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), and this new solution expands on the existing partnership –– providing a new, fully managed 24/7/365 next generation cybersecurity offering exclusively tailored to SLTT organizations, including more than 12,000 Multi-State Information and Analysis Center® members across the U.S., with more than 14 million endpoints in total.

“We are excited to be partnering with an industry-leading cybersecurity provider in CrowdStrike to help promote endpoint protection across State, Local, Tribal and Territorial government entities. Organizations who purchase ESS to protect their devices will be receiving the combined benefit of CrowdStrike’s superior endpoint protection technology and the CIS Security Operations Center’s world-class expertise to help defend against sophisticated cyber threats at the device level,” said Ed Mattison, CIS executive vice president of operations and security services.

“CIS has been a longstanding partner of CrowdStrike. Our vision has always been aligned and we’ve both worked tirelessly over the years to drive innovation into security programs across U.S. SLTT organizations, defending them from today’s most prominent and evolved threats,” said James Yeager, vice president of public sector and healthcare, CrowdStrike. “As the leader in endpoint security, we are thrilled to expand upon our partnership with CIS’s new ESS solution, marrying their fully managed 24/7/365 services with our industry-leading endpoint and workload protection capabilities to provide state, local, tribal and territorial governments the cyber protection they need.”

This new joint MSSP offering serves as another key milestone in CrowdStrike’s continued efforts to protect the public sector. Recent initiatives include partnering with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC). Earlier this year, CrowdStrike announced availability of its FedRAMP-authorized Falcon Forensics solution to accelerate response time and remediation of security incidents. CrowdStrike also announced the availability of its FedRAMP-authorized Falcon Complete for GovCloud, a managed detection and response (MDR) offering for the public sector. With these solutions and the CIS ESS, CrowdStrike is providing federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies the tools necessary to take a more proactive posture in their cyber defense.

For more information, visit the CIS blog to learn more.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon captures approximately 1 trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

© 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.