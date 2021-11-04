Fluence by OSRAM Launches “Fluence Unfiltered,” a Conversation Platform for the World’s Most Innovative Minds in Horticulture Science and Technology

Fluence by OSRAM premiered “Fluence Unfiltered,” a conversation platform for the world’s most innovative minds in horticulture science and technology. In the webcast’s first episode, Fluence CEO David Cohen discusses the trials and successes of Michigan cultivator Michael Ward in building and launching Harbor Farmz in the state’s nascent cannabis industry.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, today premiered “Fluence Unfiltered,” a conversation platform for the world’s most innovative minds in horticulture science and technology.

Hosted by Fluence CEO David Cohen and available through the company’s YouTube channel, each “Fluence Unfiltered” episode features Cohen in conversation with global horticultural leaders discussing insights, innovations and trends in cannabis and food production. “Fluence Unfiltered” brings to light crucial, actionable advice cultivators and other industry players can implement today in their own operations.

“As food production remains a pressing issue for the world’s growing population and cannabis consumption continues to gain legislative momentum around the globe, growers are seeking the most advanced, efficient cultivation strategies to better serve their communities,” Cohen said. “Fluence is committed to delivering more than lighting to our customers and partners. Throughout our history, we have made it a point to bring industry players together to help the world grow smarter, together. ‘Fluence Unfiltered’ is a natural extension of our core mission. We will offer candid advice directly from the world’s leading cultivators, show you how to jumpstart your trajectory in the cannabis industry and highlight plainly what early steps you can take to optimize your operation.”

The first episode of “Fluence Unfiltered” features Michael Ward, CEO and founder of Harbor Farmz, a Kalamazoo, Michigan-based cannabis cultivator. In the episode, Ward discusses his journey to build a state-of-the-art cannabis operation from the ground up and elevate medical and adult use cannabis production in Michigan. As a groundbreaking cultivator in the Midwest, Harbor Farmz prioritizes efficient growing strategies, takes a uniquely organic approach and has integrated advanced technologies like Fluence’s LED lighting into its facilities to achieve its cultivation goals.

To view the first and future episodes of “Fluence Unfiltered,” subscribe to Fluence’s YouTube channel here. For more information on Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

