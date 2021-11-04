Strange Brew Strategies Responds to Texas Abortion Ban with Virtual Job Fair in Partnership with Agency Peers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strange Brew Strategies, a technology public relations agency with deep expertise in next-frontier technologies, today announced the agency will join a PR industry effort to launch a virtual job fair for communication professionals who want to find new opportunities as a result of the Texas abortion ban. Strange Brew Strategies, in addition to nine other leading agencies, will host PRoviding Choices to showcase the many roles available in PR and communications at firms who value and advocate for women and reproductive health. Launching today, the PRoviding Choices virtual job fair will run for 30 days and is free to attend.

"Strange Brew is committed to ensuring its employees - regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation or identity, religious beliefs and physical abilities - enjoy freedom and the protection of their rights," said Dave Donohue, co-founder at Strange Brew Strategies. "We're excited to offer possibilities to communications professionals who feel that their rights are being violated by Texas law."

The participating agencies in PRoviding Choices virtual job fair include:

To learn more about the virtual career fair, visit the PRoviding Choices website.

