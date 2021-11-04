Ouster Introduces Digital Flash Series Lidar for Automotive

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, introduced today the DF series, a flexible and scalable high-performance solid-state digital lidar platform for the automotive industry.

The DF series is a suite of short, mid, and long-range solid-state digital lidar sensors that provide uniform precision imaging without motion blur across an entire field of view. With absolutely no moving parts, the DF series is built for best-in-class reliability, durability, and affordability. The DF series is designed to meet automaker requirements for ADAS and automated driving, while seamlessly integrating into the vehicle architecture and design. Ouster expects to make the DF series available for consumer vehicles starting production in 2025. The Company is already shipping functional prototypes and samples to OEMs and Tier 1 partners.

Platform Capabilities

Stunning 3D Data: The breakthrough solid-state flash architecture produces incredible high-resolution 3D point clouds up to 200 meters away for 10% reflective targets in full sunlight with no motion blur.

Flexibility: The multi-sensor suite is a flexible platform that can be easily adapted to different form-factors and sensor configurations to provide varying ranges, fields of view, and vehicle design freedoms — all with a simple change in optics. DF-0: Short-range sensor designed for vehicle cocoon coverage, traffic jam assist, and emerging self-parking applications. DF-1: Mid-range sensor enabling wide angle coverage for L4 and L5 autonomous vehicle applications and for detecting cut ins and overhangs for L3+ automation. DF-2: Long-range sensor for forward-facing L2 to L3 automated highway driving and safe collision avoidance.

Scalability: Without a single moving part, the solid-state suite is designed to be highly manufacturable and offer the durability, reliability and affordability needed for automotive series production.

Ouster Automotive is offering individual solid-state sensors as well as a multi-sensor lidar suite at a price point that it expects will enable broad adoption in consumer vehicles. Ouster Automotive believes that it is uniquely positioned to deliver on OEM requirements with a single supplier offering, reducing overall costs and making it an ideal partner for both automotive OEMs and Tier 1s.

“The DF series combines the best of Ouster’s previous solid-state roadmap with the core technology of its recently acquired solid-state platform to deliver a multi-sensor product suite that provides even greater performance and affordability,” said Ouster Automotive President, Shauna McIntyre. “The vast majority of automotive OEMs we are in negotiations with are looking for a suite of lidar sensors, and as a one-stop-shop, we believe Ouster is the only company poised to meet those requirements.”

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster products offer an excellent combination of price and performance and are built to a set of requirements that are flexible enough to span hundreds of use cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. Ouster has approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

