EdCast’s Spark Forges Partnership with Zenefits to Power Upskilling and Career Development for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses and Employees

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spark by EdCast and Zenefits today announced a platform integration and business collaboration that will provide small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) the ability to offer upskilling as a benefit to their employees. This will help staff train and retrain for changing jobs today and in the future, helping small businesses engage and retain their employees.

According to Gartner, 64% of companies surveyed view the talent shortage as the most significant barrier to adoption of emerging technologies. For cash- and resource-strapped small businesses, this skills gap compounds the current challenges that are making it harder than ever to hire and retain staff.

This new learning experience and HR platform integration between Zenefits and EdCast’s Spark will enable small and mid-sized businesses to seamlessly create, access and manage their teams’ learning alongside all of their hiring, performance and benefits information. An entrepreneur can now identify and align requisite skilling areas needed for their staff to power business growth. They can also create training plans, track completion and success against performance plans at individual, group and company levels. Spark offers access to thousands of pieces of content from premium content providers across a wide spectrum of topics through expert-curated pathways, courses, videos, podcasts and more.

"Zenefits is excited to bring together our leading people operations platform with EdCast’s Spark learning experience platform to provide small businesses a unified place to attract, retain, engage—and now develop—talent,” said Andrea Shannon, Vice President of Business Development at Zenefits.

“Spark by EdCast is focused on helping SMBs achieve their rapidly-changing learning and training goals,” said Karl Mehta, CEO and Founder of EdCast. “In partnering with Zenefits, we are excited to provide an integrated solution for SMBs to help meet their talent development and HR needs, while maximizing employees’ skills and job satisfaction.”

Spark by EdCast is the leading learning experience platform (LXP) for career-enhancing training and upskilling in the moment of need for SMBs and individual learners. The mobile-friendly Spark platform includes AI-driven personalized learning with a simple user experience featuring targeted access to training and upskilling both remotely and securely. For more details, go to spark.edcast.com or send an email to sparkinfo@edcast.com.

About EdCast

EdCast offers a unified SaaS platform powering end-to-end employee experience journeys, spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by organizations ranging from large Global 2000 companies to small businesses and government organizations. With EdCast’s platforms, our customers are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast’s offerings include its Talent Experience Platform, Spark for SMBs, EdCast Marketplace and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. EdCast is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer award recipient. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow us on Twitter @EdCast.

About Zenefits

Zenefits helps thousands of small and mid-size companies drive performance by streamlining people operations: the workforce, compliance and performance issues that are the difference between success and failure. Zenefits' People Operations Platform delivers the most comprehensive, easy to use, mobile HR experience on the market. Its HR, Benefits, Payroll, Wellness, Engagement, Performance and People Analytics apps are intuitive and interoperable. Combined with advisory services and tightly integrated partner apps, Zenefits enables better business agility and performance for emerging businesses. To learn more, visit Zenefits.com and find SMB news, how-to's and resources at zenefits.com/workest.