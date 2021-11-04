TuneIn Announces Partnership with News UK, Bringing More Best-in-Class Sports Content Offerings to TuneIn Radio Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, announced a partnership with News UK bringing the best of UK news, music, and sports coverage to TuneIn's 80 million monthly global listeners. This is part of TuneIn’s ongoing global growth initiatives, enabling the company to leverage and expand its inventory of global content abroad and in the US.

TuneIn’s partnership with News UK will bring talkSPORT sports content to consumers who want to stay connected to the teams they love regardless of their location. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn features content from over 100,000 owned and operated and partner radio stations and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. TuneIn brings together the best of radio - live, local, and on-demand from around the world.

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 100+ countries and can be found across 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose, and Tesla. Go to https://tunein.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.

“TuneIn is helping create new growth opportunities for radio stations around the world, enabling regional broadcasters to reach a global audience without letting go of their traditional distribution and monetization models,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “Over 80 million loyal listeners and our valued broadcast partners have made TuneIn the leading distribution channel for live audio content globally.”

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 80 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations, and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. Premium subscribers also unlock exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg Media. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About News UK:

Wireless is a leading UK and Irish audio business, and part of News UK. Its national stations are talkSPORT - the world's biggest sports radio station and global audio partner of the Premier League - talkSPORT 2, Times Radio, talkRADIO, and Virgin Radio, home of the Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky. The Virgin Radio Breakfast Show recorded over one million listeners in its first ten weeks on air, and has driven innovation in commercial radio with its ad break-free partnership with Sky. Wireless also includes a portfolio of market-leading stations across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Times Radio is the latest national digital station from Wireless, launched on 29 June 2020. Its single-minded purpose is to be the most intelligent and thought-provoking source of live news, analysis and conversation, presented with unrivalled warmth, wit and expertise by Aasmah Mir, Stig Abell, John Pienaar, Cathy Newman, Michael Portillo and many more. Wireless Studios is the digital audio production arm of Wireless, harnessing the power of digital audio to deepen audience engagement for partners.