Midwest Health System Signs $525,000 Managed Service Expansion to Multi-Year Partner Program with CynergisTek

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces a half-million-dollar recurring contract expansion with a leading Midwest health system, adding more than twenty subsidiaries to the client’s existing Resilience Partner Program agreement.

CynergisTek’s Resilience Partner Program (RPP) helps organizations identify operational risk, remediate high priority vulnerabilities, and achieve active readiness to respond efficiently and effectively to cyber threats and disruptions. In years past, healthcare organizations worried about protecting patient data, now it’s about ransomware attacks shutting down operations and locking systems for days, if not weeks, adversely impacting patients. A trickle-down effect happens from stopping patient care to causing a significant financial impact on the health system’s bottom line, as seen with the attack on Scripps Health, where they reported a $113 million in revenue loss.

“The healthcare industry needs to shift its thinking from a compliance first approach to a risk first approach,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President at CynergisTek. “Organizations need to combine both offensive and defensive measures to more fully address today’s threat and our RPP is designed to do just that. We’ve worked closely with this Midwest health system’s security team to identify and address their risk. Adding these additional subsidiaries allows them to extend their enterprise risk management process across their entire attack surface. The industry understands ransomware attacks aren’t slowing down and as a result, we’re seeing an uptick in demand for our Resilience Partner Program because a newer mindset in how to tackle risk is emerging, focused on building the ability to better anticipate and withstand attacks minimizing impacts.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek (www.cynergistek.com), is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

