Palantir and AlixPartners Join Forces to Help Clients Unlock the Value of Data

NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, and Palantir Technologies, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership designed to unlock and accelerate their clients’ use of data to drive outsized results. The partnership will combine AlixPartners’s world-renowned strategic and operational consulting services with Palantir’s cutting-edge Foundry software platform to help a wide array of companies address some of the most complex and critical challenges facing the modern enterprise.

“ In today’s highly disrupted business environment every industry is at an inflection point. The companies that will endure and ultimately thrive will be those that successfully leverage data to power their sales, operations, customer experiences, and organizations. Palantir’s platform is best in class and together we have created a strategic opportunity to help our clients accelerate talk and analysis into action,” says AlixPartners CEO Simon Freakley.

Palantir’s Foundry platform drives data-driven decision making and operations by fusing massive quantities of data from financial, operational, and technical systems and providing intuitive end-user interfaces that allow decisions to be made, captured, and optimized in real time. Foundry helps transform the way organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data. Palantir’s software is currently deployed in over 40 industries and powers data-driven decisions across a diverse set of use cases in some of the most complex data environments in the world. Bringing together Palantir’s software with AlixPartners deep functional and industry expertise will help our joint clients unlock step-change gains in performance.

“ Realizing the value of digital transformation requires a new operating system across the entirety of an institution. AlixPartners’ unique ability to drive strategic transformation for our shared client base has allowed our customers to fully realize the potential of Palantir’s operational AI platform, Foundry. Palantir sees AlixPartners as a critical partner to help our shared customers generate alpha today and reinvent themselves into the dominant companies of tomorrow,” says Palantir COO Shyam Sankar.

The partnership will focus on the most pressing and complex issues impacting their shared clients. By deploying Palantir Foundry in conjunction with AlixPartners’ experts, the partnership will help their shared clients as they: 1) innovate next-generation software-based business models on top of their core operating business; 2) navigate critical disruptions in their businesses, including supply chain breakages, consumer behavior shifts, unanticipated business outages, and digital disruption; and 3) develop fundamentally new ways of interacting with customers and employees.

Together, AlixPartners and Palantir teams will deploy the Foundry platform to help deliver enduring transformation across functions in some of the world’s most important commercial organizations. The initial focus of the partnership will be on empowering major Aerospace, Telecom, Retail, and Media companies to solve their increasingly complex operational challenges in the face of customer behavioral shifts, supply chain disruptions, and evolving value delivery patterns. This will include a focus on identification and acceleration of software-based businesses powered by the Foundry platform. With AlixPartners’ best-in-class operational industry expertise and Palantir's operational software with best-in-class architecture, they will jointly empower customers to establish data driven operations and monetize their unique expertise through software.

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York, and has offices in 25 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

Who dares, wins.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the terms and the expected benefits of the strategic partnership. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customers; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customers’ ability to modify or terminate their contracts. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.