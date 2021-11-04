Generational Equity Advises Creative Maintenance Systems in its Sale to Scopes Facility Services, Inc.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Creative Maintenance Systems to Scopes Facility Services, Inc. The transaction closed October 1, 2021.

Located in Irvine, California, Creative Maintenance Systems (CMS) provides janitorial services, including janitorial cleaning, floor and carpet maintenance, porter service, COVID and disinfectant cleaning, pressure washing, window cleaning, and upholstery cleaning. CMS differentiates itself on its longstanding history, excellent reputation, high level of customer service, and reasonable pricing.

Scopes Facility Services, Inc. located in Cartersville, Georgia, is a premier provider of comprehensive facility services that cover a broad range of industries, including several of the country’s largest retailers. With a focus on exceptional customer service and innovative technology, Scopes Facility Services, Inc. has evolved from a one-man operation founded in Tennessee in 1988, to becoming a trusted partner and industry leader servicing over 8000 locations nationwide.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, led by Managing Director, M&A, Cole Preston, with support by Sr. Managing Director - Western Region, Lori Galloway closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director, Edward Weber established the initial relationship with CMS.

“The principals of CMS have built an outstanding organization with a long track record of achievement, and one that successfully navigated and thrived during the challenging 2020 pandemic. Scopes Facility Services, Inc. is an excellent operator and advisors on both sides were extremely professional, and all played a vital role in finding the closing table,” said Preston.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.