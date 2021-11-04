Zilliant Announces New Customer Elektro-Material AG

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced that Elektro-Material AG, a part of the Rexel Group and a leading wholesale distributor of electrical parts and supplies, is a new customer utilizing Price Manager™, Deal Manager™ and Zilliant’s newly-announced Real-Time Pricing Engine™.

“The Zilliant team differentiated the company early on in our selection process with their pricing expertise and, consultative approach,” said Elektro-Material Pricing and BPM Leader Kathrin Gasser. “Additionally, the ability to incorporate our own pricing models into their flexible, scalable and agile Zilliant IQ Platform™ gave us the confidence that this was the best solution for the unique dynamics of our business.”

Elektro-Material AG will utilize the following solutions to power intelligent commerce:

Price Manager™ will provide greater control and flexibility to manage the outputs of Elektro-Material AG’s internal price optimization model so the company can respond faster as market conditions change.

Deal Manager™ will provide sales reps with a centralized location to view price recommendations as well as manage customer deals and price agreements in an intelligent and actionable manner.

Real-Time Pricing Engine™ will deliver real-time pricing into Elektro-Material AG’s eCommerce website, providing real-time pricing for customers online.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Elektro-Material AG as a new customer,” said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. “Helping customers transform how they price in traditional and digital channels is something we’re deeply passionate about; we look forward to many years of shared success.”

About Elektro-Material AG

With more than 250,000 quality items and a full range of services, EM offers the electrical installations sector the best overall offer on the market, according to the "all-in-one supplier" principle. The motto "Efficiency. Mastery." has always been and will remain EM's promise to ensure customer satisfaction, today and in the future.

Since 2006, Elektro-Material AG has been part of the Rexel group, the world's leading wholesaler of electrical parts and components with over 2,100 branches in 35 countries and 28,000 employees in total, with a turnover of EUR 13.5 billion in 2015. Further information on the group can be found here: https://www.elektro-material.ch

About Zilliant

Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting their commercial strategies with effective execution. Our industry-leading price optimization and management and sales guidance software enables profitable growth by transforming the way our customers use data to price and sell in traditional and digital channels. Zilliant’s data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success delivers the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps power intelligence commerce at www.zilliant.com.