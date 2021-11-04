The Alkaline Water Company Announces International Expansion with Canadian Distribution Agreement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that it will begin international distribution in Canada through a non-exclusive partnership with R&M Royal Palms Beverage Co. Ltd (“R&M”). R&M, which is based in Langley, British Columbia, will distribute Alkaline88® and A88 Infused® products to retail chains throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. R&M will market and sell the Company’s brands to premium retailers and sub-distributors across all channels including supermarkets, independents, big box, convenience, e-commerce, health and fitness, and natural grocers.

“As a result of continued growth in the United States and successful expansion into Mexico, we are now accelerating our growth into Canada,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’ve found a great Canadian partner in R&M Royal Palms Beverage Co. that will enable us to continue our international expansion. They have a leadership team with extensive experience in the beverage industry and a focus on independent ‘better-for-you’ beverage brands. They also have a network of thousands of stores, as well as e-commerce and home delivery platforms, and will market our brand to tens of thousands of other potential clients. Through R&M’s efforts, we look forward to introducing Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® and A88 Infused® to Canada. Sales meetings have already been set and we are excited for our first entry into the Canadian markets.”

“Alkaline88® is the most exciting and innovative water to hit the market in a long time,” said Michael Gerstner, CEO of R&M Royal Palms Beverage Company, Ltd. “We believe that Alkaline88 will open an entirely new platform in the water category. The water’s alkalinity and the Himalayan salt, plus the clean crisp refreshing taste will excite the Canadian market and bring some long-awaited growth to the category. It’s a pleasure to bring Alkaline88® to market in Canada.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that the Company will begin international distribution in Canada through a non-exclusive partnership with R&M; that R&M will distribute Alkaline88® and A88 Infused® products to retail chains throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario and R&M will market and sell the Company’s brands to premium retailers and sub-distributors across all channels including supermarkets, independents, big box, convenience, e-commerce, health and fitness, and natural grocers; that R&M will enable the Company to continue its international expansion; that the Company looks forward to introducing Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® and A88 Infused® to Canada; R&M’s belief that Alkaline88 will open an entirely new platform in the water category; and that the water’s alkalinity and the Himalayan salt, plus the clean crisp refreshing taste will excite the Canadian market and bring some long-awaited growth to the category.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.