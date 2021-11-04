Tremor International Taps DoubleVerify for Authentic Brand Suitability

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of its Authentic Brand Suitability solution with Tremor International (“Tremor”), a leader in video and Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising. Tremor offers an end-to-end technology platform, encompassing the Tremor Video DSP and the Unruly SSP, that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory.

The launch allows Tremor Video and Unruly’s advertising clients to leverage the pre-bid targeting solution to create a centralized set of brand safety/suitability and fraud controls, and automatically deploy these controls across campaigns and devices, including desktop, mobile web, mobile app and CTV. In addition, advertisers within the platform will now have access to heightened levels of protection, driving gains in both operating efficiency and campaign performance.

“Driving better advertiser outcomes, whether across CTV, desktop or mobile video, starts with ensuring that inventory is optimized per the marketer’s specific suitability demands,” said Steven Woolway, EVP of Business Development at DoubleVerify. “Authentic Brand Suitability helps accomplish this objective, by offering the most advanced brand safety, suitability, and fraud solution available in the market today. DV’s enhanced integration with Tremor International reinforces our commitment to help advertisers ensure protection of their brand equity, wherever and however they buy digital media.”

Traditionally, advertisers have employed ad blocking, a control to reduce post-bid block rates and associated wasted investment. Through blocking, advertisers are protected from having their ads appear in unsuitable environments – however, they still incur the cost of this media.

Authentic Brand Suitability drives better advertiser outcomes by aligning pre- and post-bid settings, significantly reducing wasted cost of media through pre-bid avoidance. Authentic Brand Suitability is one of the most efficient and effective ways for advertisers to protect their brand equity against safety and suitability violations – evidenced by DV data that shows an overall 26% lower block rate for programmatic media properties supporting Authentic Brand Suitability.

Other key benefits for Tremor Video and Unruly advertising clients using Authentic Brand Suitability include:

Customizable Controls: Fully customizable set of controls provide the ability to build a targeting profile combining 90+ brand safety and suitability categories (the broadest available), inclusion/exclusion lists, keyword avoidance, 40+ language avoidance, site/app IVT threshold avoidance and custom-built brand categories.

Fully customizable set of controls provide the ability to build a targeting profile combining 90+ brand safety and suitability categories (the broadest available), inclusion/exclusion lists, keyword avoidance, 40+ language avoidance, site/app IVT threshold avoidance and custom-built brand categories. Operational Efficiency: Streamlined operations using DV PinnacleⓇ, the industry’s first unified service and analytics reporting platform, to create a single profile that drives automatic, consistent updates to both post-bid measurement settings and pre-bid targeting across multiple DSPs.

As long-time leaders in the video space, we pride ourselves on the ability to empower our clients with innovative solutions, helping them maximize the effectiveness of their advertising initiatives,” says Jessica La Rosa, Vice President, Partnerships & Data Operations at Tremor International. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with DoubleVerify to enable one of the most robust programmatic brand safety and suitability solutions in the market.”

This announcement builds on the existing partnership between DV and Tremor International. Earlier this year, Tremor Video and Unruly were awarded DV’s CTV Targeting Certification, demonstrating the platform’s ability to avoid fraud on CTV devices using DV’s pre-bid app and device fraud protection.

To find more information on Authentic Brand Suitability, contact sales@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities – Video, Data and CTV. Tremor’s unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video’s innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app.

The media side of Tremor, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multi-screen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world’s largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands.

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about our partnerships, growth strategy, effectiveness of solutions and technology and market trends, including overall opportunities for CTV and digital media advertising. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Tremor as of the date hereof, and Tremor assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.