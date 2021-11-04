Nexa3D and 3D DDS partner to support digital dentistry

VENTURA, Calif. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer 3D printers, today announced the formation of a new reseller partnership with 3D DDS, the nation’s leading 3D dental distributor, installer, technical service, and training company. This strategic collaboration will combine Nexa3D’s ultrafast LSPc 3D printing technology with 3D DDS’s training, personalized technical support, backup print services and custom workflow management integration tools to deliver unmatched part quality, throughput and performance.

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, 3D DDS has over 20 years’ experience in 3D manufacturing for the dental industry, being an early pioneer of Nobel scanners and CAD/CAM systems. The company is one of the leading digital dental companies, providing end-to-end workflow solutions, integrated design and technical services for dental labs, dental offices and on-demand manufacturers. Its services include product sales and guidance, technical support and training, design and print services, and printer and material validation. 3D DDS prides itself on delivering support across the entire additive manufacturing (AM) process — from design and technical support to materials — and shares Nexa3D’s belief in providing dedicated support throughout the manufacturing process.

As a new partner and reseller, 3D DDS will be supplying Nexa3D’s dental portfolio alongside dedicated support for its customers. Its customers can therefore benefit from the NXD 200 photoplastic printer, which comes with an unprecedented 8.5 L build volume measuring 275 x 155 x 200 mm, as well as being the fastest dental printer on the market. 3D DDS will also offer Nexa3D’s xWASH washing station and the xCURE post-processing system to help dental customers streamline their 3D printing and post-processing operations.

“We are looking forward to introducing the complete line of Nexa3D solutions to our clients, as they have come to trust us as their primary source for leading edge technologies and services,” explained Colin Barnhard, founder and CEO of 3D DDS. “The Nexa3D ecosystem produces high quality parts quickly and consistently. I look forward to continuing the great collaborative effort between our teams, so that we can continue to refine and improve the ecosystem to offer the best solution available.”

“By collaborating with 3D DDS, Nexa3D’s NXD 200 users can be confident that they will have one of the leading technical support, digital design and workflow management companies behind them,” explained Jim Zarzour, Head of Dental Solutions at Nexa3D. “With both companies prioritizing customer service, customers should be safe in the knowledge that they will be taken care of as they integrate our machines into their manufacturing process.”

The news follows a recent announcement with materials provider Keystone, which saw the validation of four KeyPrint resins as compatible with the NXD 200. These key announcements will make ultrafast 3D printing a reality for more dentists and dental technicians, bringing the benefits of quality and comfort to a growing number of patients.

To dive into the exciting future of digital dentistry, Nexa3D will be hosting a webinar on November 9 at 1pm EST on how ultrafast 3D printing technology can maximize return on investments in dental applications. Register for free here https://nexa3d.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sKxs-jQoQNGHdn8iVpUx3w.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers, that deliver 20X productivity advantage, affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company partners with world-class material suppliers to unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. The company makes automated software tools that optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy and carbon footprints. For more information, please visit www.nexa3d.com.

