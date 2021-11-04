Dendreon Pharmaceuticals and Shoreline Biosciences Announce CMC and Manufacturing Alliance to Advance the Future of iPSC Cellular Therapy

SEAL BEACH, Calif. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and pioneer in the development of cellular immunotherapy, and Shoreline Biosciences, a biotechnology company developing allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted natural killer (NK) and macrophage cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for cancer, today announced an alliance to advance the future of iPSC-derived cellular therapies.

The alliance leverages Dendreon’s extensive manufacturing, process development and end-to-end logistics expertise for the advancement of Shoreline’s pipeline of iPSC-derived cellular therapies. Dendreon is providing scalable cGMP manufacturing support for certain programs through clinical development and launch, enabling Shoreline to rapidly advance multiple products in parallel.

“With more than a decade of proven expertise in cell therapy manufacturing and an established supply chain and logistics infrastructure, Dendreon is well positioned to support Shoreline in manufacturing from Phase I clinical trials through commercialization,” said Maria Cho, Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Strategy. “We are thrilled to partner with Shoreline to enable the future of cell therapy and change the way serious diseases are treated.”

“We are excited to partner with Dendreon, a leader in cell therapy, to manufacture cost-efficient, highly-scalable product candidates,” said Mohammad El-Kalay, Ph.D., Senior VP & Head of CMC for Shoreline. “Through our partnership with Dendreon, we are accelerating the commercialization of our next generation NK cell and macrophage products to bring scalable, allogeneic, “off the shelf” therapies to more patients in need.”

About Dendreon

Dendreon is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and end-to-end provider of manufacturing services for the cell therapy market. Dendreon’s flagship product, PROVENGE® (sipuleucel-T), was the first FDA-approved immunotherapy made from a patient’s own immune cells and has been prescribed to over 40,000 men in the U.S. since 2010. Dendreon is headquartered in Seal Beach, Calif. For more information about Dendreon’s contract manufacturing services division, please visit https://www.dendreon.com/Partner-With-Us.

About Shoreline’s iPSC NK cell technology

Shoreline has developed a proprietary platform focused on iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages that are optimized with precise and rational genetic reprogramming. The Shoreline NK cell and macrophage-based cell therapies are designed to provide an effective and efficient means for targeting and killing tumors as well as repairing tissue homeostasis. Shoreline’s approach, based on the advantage of its iPSC cell engineering and expansion, is being used to create a streamlined, affordable, and scalable manufacturing process that can deliver cell therapy treatments to patients in a more cost-effective, time-saving manner. Shoreline’s technology is at the forefront of regenerative medicine and is being used to develop potential therapies to treat a wide range of oncology indications.

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline is dedicated to creating next-generation cellular immunotherapies for cancer that overcome the current limitations of first-generation cell therapy products. Shoreline is building a pipeline of natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage-cell therapy candidates derived from its deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways. Shoreline has strategic partnerships with Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global biotechnology company, and is supported by high-quality institutional investors. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, please visit https://shorelinebio.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.